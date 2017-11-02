In Thor: Ragnarok Jeff Goldblum plays a flamboyant, decadent, sadistic connoisseur of extraordinary specimens, including slaves, known only by a nominalized common noun, “The Gamemaster.”
If he seems somehow familiar, perhaps he reminds you of a character in Guardians of the Galaxy who fits the same general description: “The Collector,” played by Benicio Del Toro.
The similarity is not coincidental. You won’t learn this in Thor: Ragnarok, but the two characters are “brothers,” at least in the comics. (They belong to a class of obsessively trivial ancient beings called the “Elders of the Universe,” though this may or may not apply in the big-screen Marvel universe.)
Officially, Thor: Ragnarok is the third Thor movie, but in spirit it’s closer to being the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This is both a mark of the massive success of the Guardians films, with their colorful, whimsical design and self-mocking humor, and of the relative failure of the first two Thor films, especially The Dark World, to find a vibe of their own.
It’s also a mark of the effort to bring together the almost entirely unconnected worlds of the Avengers and the Guardians. Other than a few points of contact, notably the Infinity Stones, the Guardians movies might be taking place in a different universe than the other Marvel movies.
Thor: Ragnarok doesn’t entirely close the gap, but it broadens the Avengers’ horizons to the point where convergence is now possible. This is a film where Thor could turn a corner and bump into Groot or Gamora. That he doesn’t is only a matter of timing: Avengers: Infinity War is coming next summer, and the Guardians are part of it.
So there’s no sign of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster or Stellan Skarsgard’s Erik Selvig, which is fine, because they weren’t helping anyway.
Instead, there are plenty of gaudy otherworldly settings, lots of humor, and even a couple of 1970s musical glosses, including Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, which, with its Norse-mythology references, is almost too on the nose.
Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is back, because of course he is. But for the main heavy, Ragnarok introduces Cate Blanchett as Hela, the Norse goddess of death and perhaps the first Marvel villain since Loki who seems to be having any fun. (I’m not saying Michael Keaton wasn’t having fun in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but his character was understandably angry and cautious, and not really about kicking back and enjoying himself.)
To capture the desired Guardians-esque vibe, Marvel turned to New Zealand director Taika Waititi, whose Hunt for the Wilderpeople was one of last year’s best comedies. Waititi’s gentle, deadpan sense of humor is evident throughout the film, but especially in the soft-spoken, Kiwi-accented rock-monster Korg, whom Waititi fans will recognize as the director’s avatar even if they don’t know that he’s voiced and performed via motion capture by Waititi himself.
Waititi does what is required, which is largely to keep things Fun (or “Fun”), with lots and lots of riffing on previous Marvel movies, especially Joss Whedon’s Avengers films. The jokes are mostly funny, though at times it feels a little too much like an episode of The Orville as opposed to real Star Trek. The movie actually opens with Asgardian players performing a burlesque parody of past events — a spoof that comes close to setting the tone for what follows.
Meanwhile, in all this lighthearted diversion, something important has been lost.
“Ragnarök” in Norse mythology is an apocalyptic event of immense consequence. It is the doom or twilight of the gods and the destruction of the world as we know it by the world-destroying giants. Odin, Thor and Loki fall in battle; the great wolf Fenris consumes the sun and everything on the face of the earth; and the creation of the cosmos is reversed as the Earth sinks back into the watery chaos from which it emerged.
Obviously going Full Ragnarok isn’t an option. There is an option, though, that could have some emotional power — if the film didn’t undercut it in every way possible.
In an image straight out of Kung Fu Panda, a major character does die, but not in battle. Another major character is maimed, but it’s shrugged off. There’s a computer-generated wolf that’s unreasonably big, but hardly an apocalyptic giant.
Above all, the movie takes as a mantra a line of dialogue that in context basically amounts to “Ragnarok doesn’t matter.” Think about that. If Ragnarok doesn’t matter in a Thor movie, what could you possibly put onscreen ever again that would matter?
There’s no air of foreboding or doom, no sense of elegy or loss or noble sacrifice. The great, tragic heroism of the Norse/Germanic worldview — “The giants will beat the gods in the end, but I am on the side of the gods,” in C.S. Lewis’ paraphrase — finds not the slightest echo here. Hang it all, that burlesque parody in the first act is more elegiac than anything else in the film.
This is all the more frustrating in view of the film’s subtle drift toward its Norse mythological roots in one respect: Where previous movies were careful to clarify that the Asgardians aren’t really gods, Thor: Ragnarok seems to be okay with calling Hela “the goddess of death” and Thor “the god of thunder.” Apparently we have gods now, yet the specter of their twilight or doom holds no dread.
I see I haven’t mentioned the Hulk yet. Mark Ruffalo is back, although neither the Hulk nor Bruce Banner feels quite like the character(s) from previous outings. The Hulk is suddenly much more talkative; he’s gone from (almost) being the wordless Hulk played by Lou Ferrigno in the Bill Bixby series to talking like how Hulk talk in comics. Banner, meanwhile, is less dryly cutting and more frantic. Both have obvious explanations, but in regard to Banner at least something has again been lost.
The DC universe has Amazons, and the Marvel universe has Valkyries, including a superheroine whose real name is Brunnhilde but who goes by Valkyrie. She’s no Wonder Woman, but as reinvented for this film and played by Tessa Thompson (Selma, Creed), Valkyrie isn’t going for Wonder Woman. She’s a sort of fallen Valkyrie, a disillusioned, drunken bounty hunter who wants nothing to do with Asgard or its troubles.
I’m tempted to say that Blanchett plays Hela like Galadriel took the Ring and decided she liked it; it would be too glib, but I’m tempted to say it anyway. Hela’s about as one-note as most Marvel villains, but more fun to watch than most.
Hela’s grievance against Odin and the myth of Asgard, along with Valkyrie’s disenchantment, could potentially offer some thematic heft, in a movie capable of such a thing. It’s kind of cool that the five main characters include two super-powered women — twice the ratio of any previous Marvel movie — including big-screen Marvel’s first supervillainess and their first super-powered woman of color.
If only anything were allowed to matter. Walter Chaw rightly says that Thor: Ragnarok is at its best in a brief early sequence featuring Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange remains the best Marvel movie at least since the original Guardians, the most consequential since The Avengers and the best redemption story since the original Iron Man. If only Thor: Ragnarok had wanted to be less like Guardians and more like Doctor Strange.
I think the problem came into sharpest focus for me in a crucial scene as, if I recall correctly, Thor stares at a conflagration and asks: “What have I done?”
The moment echoes, I would guess intentionally, a similar moment in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, with William Shatner’s Captain Kirk asking: “My God, Bones, what have I done?” as they watch the fiery death of the Enterprise.
Bones’ reply is affirming but measured, acknowledging the weight of the great loss they have suffered. The destruction of the Enterprise is a powerful moment because we cared about the Enterprise.
The answer that Thor gets to his question is effectively “Ragnarok doesn’t matter.” No one is allowed to care about what is lost here. The movie won’t have it. Bring on the “Fun.”
Steven D. Greydanus is the Register’s film critic and creator of Decent Films.
He is a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey,
and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. Follow him on Twitter.
Caveat Spectator: Lots and lots of action violence and mayhem; some rude and suggestive humor; fleeting computer-animated rear nudity. Teens and up.
Steady State:
Keep talking, friend. The more you talk, the better I look. Cheers.
Why not discuss feminism? You did in your guardian 2 review iirc. Something about abusive fathers. Open-mindedness is a fake SJW value akin to “tolerance” and “diversity. It’s 100% a one way street. Your views are very mainstream in these matters. I’m intimately familiar. Seen it every day of my life.
TG:
I think you’re confusing about three different questions: 1) the philosophical depth of a story; 2) dramatic or aesthetic questions around what makes a story good or bad on its own terms; and 3) the plausibility of a story’s plot mechanics and such.
Question 3 is often highly relevant to a certain kind of speculative science fiction, but often irrelevant to works of great literary artistry and philosophical depth. The best of Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Dickens, Twain and other towering figures of Western literature is rife with implausibilities and impossible fancies.
That Tony’s armor wouldn’t protect him from being crushed into jelly is no more material than whether Portia and her maid could plausibly pass as men in court merely by wearing men’s clothing. Such implausibilities say nothing one way or the other about the depth of Shakespeare’s plays, and the implausibility of Tony’s armor says nothing one way or the other about the moral themes of Iron Man or The Avengers — which are certainly not accidental.
That said, I agree that Thor: Ragnarok isn’t going for much moral or philosophical depth. But this is where you misread my exchange with Samus: We weren’t discussing the philosophical implications of the movie (question 1); we were discussing the aesthetics of storytelling and what makes a story effective on its own terms or not (question 2).
That’s a discussion that is worth having in regard to authors from Dr. Seuss to Dostoyevsky, and movies from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Shawn the Sheep.
You do realize that you are getting into a philosophical discussion about a comic book movie, right? I wouldn’t go looking for any deep meaning in them. If you find something profound, it was probably an accident. When you analyze them too closely the story tends to fall apart completely and ruin the illusion.
For instance. Tony Stark’s armor can’t protect him from inertia. Any quick stops or heavy blows would turn his insides into jelly, like when he fell out of the sky and the Hulk caught him. The catch alone would have killed him. Ditto for War Machine/James Rhodes. They’d have to hose out the armor and find someone new to fill it.
How does David Banner multiply his mass exponentially when he turns into the Hulk? Where is the new mass coming from? I thought it might be Asgard but I guess I was wrong.
How do non-super powered people like agents of SHIELD or Black Widow or Hawkeye stand toe-to-toe with super powered people like Bucky et al? In reality those fights would consist of two hits, non-superpowered person gets hit by super-person, non-super powered person hits the floor and probably dies.
We could talk about regular humans getting knocked through walls and tables and such and getting up unscathed too but you get the point. These movies are silly. They are fun to watch and can be well made or poorly made but debating the finer points is like discussing the relative intellectual merits of the Three Stooges versus Abbot and Costello.
(I’m with Bud and Lou personally.)
Steady State:
Are you sure you don’t want to cross-examine me on the film’s third-wave feminist themes? :-)
Well, friend, I can’t say I’ve ever once caught you asking an open-minded question or trying to understand a point of view other than your own. Thus, if I answer you, it won’t be to try to persuade or even interest you (though you are certainly more than free to pleasantly surprise me and transcend my low expectations). Rather, it will be for the interest of open-minded readers who are following along.
Rather than an excursus on the difficult topic of “cultural appropriation” — a term I don’t object to, but to which my approach to representation of race and gender/sex has not been particularly indebted, and which I feel no great obligation to defend or clarify — I will simply note the following:
1. Protagonists and other important roles in mainstream Hollywood movies have long been, and still are, disproportionately white.
2. This in part reflects the disproportionate whiteness of major characters in the popular source material Hollywood draws on and is influenced by. (Both of these in turn are influenced by the disproportionate extent to which wealth, political power and popular culture is controlled by right and powerful white people.)
4. This being the case, to resist and counteract the erasure of people of color among important characters in popular culture, in part by recasting as nonwhite originally white characters (who are in no danger of suffering erasure), has a rationale that does not apply to the reverse act of recasting originally nonwhite characters as white (“whitewashing”). On the contrary, whitewashing is problematic for the same reason that the other move is defensible.
For those who may find it helpful, here is a simple visual metaphor that clarifies the point (bold = link).
Anti white racism that should say.
OT: the register commenting system has some issues wrt smart phones that need correcting.
I’m a little surprised you didn’t happily mention that Valkyrie is being played by a black woman.
I just typed that but I’m glad I double checked because you did mention it. Doesn’t that qualify as cultural appropriation or something in your book? Or does v about your anti-whit
Michael:
I can’t speak for other critics, but I’m an aesthetic realist, so when I say that a movie is better or worse than another, I believe I’m making judgments that pertain to reality out there, not just something subjective happening inside my head.
I hasten to add, though, that, like any other judgments I might make, I believe my aesthetic judgments reflect reality out there only insofar as it is perceived by and filtered through the faculties of my subjectivity, which is fallible and subject to error.
So when I say the room is cold, I believe I’m making a judgment that pertains to reality out there, but I could be mistaken: I might have a fever.
Beyond this, of course, sheer personal taste does come into it. (Some people like a room to be colder or warmer than others.)
Aesthetic judgments are more complicated than this, of course. There are so many ways a movie can be better or worse than another, and different people are differently sensitive to different issues.
When I say that Doctor Strange is better than, say, Captain America: Civil War, this might be understood to mean that I perceive Doctor Strange as being better than Captain America: Civil War with respect to most of the things that I look for and care about when I evaluate movies like this.
To this I would add that I think I have learned to look for and to care about a lot of what matters with respect judging movies in an American cultural context, and to make reasonable judgments about them.
Usually when I am wrong about a movie, it involves failing to notice or to sufficiently appreciate some of the things that make it good or bad. This happens for many reasons: Perhaps I haven’t been involved in the necessary conversations or become sensitized to the appropriate topics, or perhaps, as Samus suggested earlier, I fell asleep or my attention wandered for some reason.
Usually, though, I am right. :-)
In addition, of course, sheer personal taste does come into it.
Hope that helps.
(SPOILER WARNING)
And yet, Samus A., Odin himself tells us, in a line repeated over and over, that it doesn’t matter: Asgard is not a place. Asgard is a people.
Therefore, what falls in Ragnarok is not Asgard. It’s nothing toward which any character ever shows any sign of emotional attachment, nothing we are invited to feel emotionally invested in. It’s meaningless, and worse than meaningless, because it was all built on lies and blood.
There are no early scenes of Thor, Odin or anyone else gazing at or speaking lovingly about Asgard’s hallowed halls or shining towers.
No one associates Asgard with anything good or noble, so that its downfall might be seen as a tragic thing. No one recalls how Odin and his fellow Asgardians defended the Nine Realms, for example, by fighting against the Frost Giants, banishing the monster Mangog, playing chess with Dormammu in order to thwart the triumph of Chaos over Order.
Heck, Thor never even looks back fondly on his childhood and thinks about all that Asgard speaks to him of his late mother Frigga. There is no nostalgia or sentiment for Asgard as a place, and therefore no mourning its fall.
On the contrary! We are explicitly told, by both Hela and Valkyrie, that the true legacy of Asgard is a shameful lie, a self-serving patriarchal whitewashing of a dark and bloody reality and an erasing of feminine power from history. Its destruction should practically be celebrated.
That’s what I saw. Did you fall asleep?
(SPOILER WARNING)
SPOILER WARNING
Ragnarok played out as was foretold and had some very dire consequences. Fall asleep at the end? The poetry in the movie was that the circumstances forced the heroes to pull the trigger on their own homeworld. Thor had to make the decision that Odin never could in allowing the prophecy to play out and change his and his people’s legacy forever.
Does the fact that I had the tone and content of your review of Thor: Ragnarok pegged weeks ago (I would have bet money on a lukewarm C+ grade) tell me that I have been reading (and enjoying) your reviews for far too long or that the trailers gave away the whole movie?
Steven, I didn’t plan a question, but in your review you happened to mention that “Doctor Strange” is the best Marvel movie since “Guardians of the Galaxy.” I always wonder what critics mean when they use objective language like that, so I responded to what you wrote with my question.
Michael:
Is this a question about Doctor Strange? Or did you pick a Marvel movie combox to ask me whether I am an aesthetic realist or an aesthetic subjectivist?
If you did not see “Doctor Strange”, would it still be the best Marvel movie since “Guardians”? In other words, are you saying that the bestness of “Doctor Strange” is an objective property of the thing itself, or is the bestness only something that exists in the subjective perception of the individual viewer?