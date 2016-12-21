“The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church,” Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) tells the magistrate and grand inquisitor Inoue (Issey Ogata) in Martin Scorsese’s shattering adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s Silence.
Rodrigues is quoting, of course, the famous boast of the early Christian writer Tertullian, which epitomizes the Christian idealization of martyrdom, so near the center of Christian self-understanding.
This sensibility — often blending piety and defiance, inspiration and bravado, even self-sacrificing devotion and self-promoting PR — was rooted in pre-Christian Jewish memory as well as Christian experience of persecution, first under Jewish authorities and especially under pagan Rome. Above all, of course, it was rooted in the passion and crucifixion of Jesus.
The Christian cultus of martyrdom served Christianity well, not only during the sporadic persecutions of the early centuries, but throughout the Middle Ages and into the modern age. Stories of the early martyrs’ heroic example were both a source of comfort and hope for medieval Catholics and Orthodox living under Islamic rule and a point of pride for the faithful in Christendom.
Then Christianity went to Japan — and in Japan it encountered something new, for which even the rigors of the Diocletian persecution were no true preparation. When 17th-century Japanese authorities in the time of the Tokugawa shogunate found it necessary to send the colonial powers of Europe packing and their European Jesus with them, they didn’t just shatter the missionaries’ bodies. They shattered their narrative.
Endo, one of Japan’s greatest novelists and a Catholic (he has been called a “Japanese Graham Greene,” which is about as useful, and as inexact, as most such analogies), explored this painful history in his 1966 novel Silence, generally regarded as his masterpiece. Scorsese read the book in Japan over a quarter century ago, shortly after finishing The Last Temptation of Christ, and wanted to film it ever since.
While I am (to put it mildly) no fan of Last Temptation, I did note, writing about it 15 years ago, that it was a film I could only imagine a Catholic director making. Now Scorsese has made another intensely Catholic film — one that I find almost as difficult as Last Temptation, but which draws me in as powerfully as Last Temptation repels me.
In a way it draws me in like a sore tooth one can’t stop probing with one’s tongue, like a painful memory that rises unbidden in one’s mind, stubbornly unresolved. Like Of Gods and Men, but much more so, Silence tells no one exactly what they want to hear, except those who can hear nothing else.
It poses a challenge for viewers of any faith or of none, or of any culture or ethnicity, even if the challenge is not the same for everyone. A friend who is an atheist has said that Silence made him want to believe in God. For my part, Silence presses my Christian ethos to the breaking point.
It’s worth remembering that Silence has outraged many Japanese Catholics with its empathic portrayal of persecuted Christians who avoided martyrdom by trampling on fumi‑e (literally “stepping-on picture”) — images of Christ or the Blessed Virgin that suspected Christians were required to step on to express apostasy or repudiation of Christ. Over time the images are worn smooth by countless feet: mute testimony to each believer put to the test of countless past failures. How much difference would one more failure make?
For the Jesuits, the Church’s “shock troops” or special forces, such failure is not an option. When word reaches Father Rodrigues and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver) in Portugal that their mentor in Japan, Father Christovao Ferreira (Liam Neeson), has apostatized under torture, they find it inconceivable and set out for Japan to learn the truth.
Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto paints Japan as a world shrouded in mist and shadow, overgrown with dense forests. The score by husband-and-wife composers Kim Allen Kluge and Kathryn Kluge is a daring ambient skein of breaking waves, insect and bird songs and other natural sounds blended with subtle instrumental effects.
More than once Japan is described as a “swamp,” an environment inhospitable to Roman Catholicism — a plant native to European soil that cannot be successfully transplanted to Japan, where its roots rot.
Rodrigues contests this: Christianity in Japan flourished for generations, he says, before the soil was poisoned by persecution. But what does Rodrigues know about Japanese Christianity? Silence hangs us on the horns of an unsettling dilemma: On the one hand, can a Christianity that is culturally European have meaning in Japan? On the other, if Christianity has changed in Japan, is it still the same faith proclaimed by the missionaries?
The missionaries teach, an interpreter (Tadanobu Asano) dismissively remarks, but will not learn. Their attitude — exemplified by Rodrigues — is that they have the Truth, and the Truth applies everywhere. Rodrigues doesn’t appreciate (as did St. Francis Xavier, who was deeply impressed with Japanese culture) that only a culture not one’s own can teach one to appreciate how profoundly one’s apprehension of truth is shaped and colored by culture, and thus to begin to fathom how differently the same truth would be appropriated by another culture.
Do the Japanese Kirishitans worship the Christian God? How would Rodrigues know? His zeal and piety are earnest and admirable, but his vision is clouded by complacency and arrogance. Perhaps Silence is a true tragedy in the classical sense, in which a virtuous man is undone by a fatal flaw.
Notably, Rodrigues seems initially stronger and more disciplined in his faith than Garupe (Garrpe in the novel), who struggles more with misgivings and failings. “You’re a bad Jesuit,” Rodrigues chides Garupe with a smile. Sometimes, though, weakness proves stronger than strength.
The themes of weakness and betrayal are embodied in the figure of Kichijiro (Yosuke Kubozuka), an unhappy wretch whom the priests hire as a guide en route to Japan. A drunk, a coward, a quisling, Kichijiro earns the priests’ mistrust from the outset; he evokes both Judas and Graham Greene’s mestizo in The Power and the Glory, though, unlike both, he repents over and over again.
In time Rodrigues comes to be haunted by Kichijiro’s plight: Had he been born to a Japanese Christian community prior to the current persecution, Kichijiro might have lived out his life a happy, decent Christian. Is it his fault that he was born too late, in an era of unprecedented persecution?
Tertullian’s boast about the blood of martyrs was penned in an era of bread and circuses, in which believers willing to suffer and die for the faith could show the crowds what they were made of. In Japan, by contrast, authorities quickly learned that trying to make dramatic public examples of individual believers backfired. Now they made them suffer ignominiously, away from the public gaze.
“Smite the shepherd,” wrote the prophet Zechariah, “and the sheep will be scattered.” Not only have the Japanese inquisitors learned this lesson, they’ve also learned an insidious inverse principle: To break the shepherd, smite the sheep.
Some are willing to trample the fumi-e to live. Painful as it is, their neighbors understand, and even the authorities seem at times to regard the whole business lightly, as a mere “formality.” But what if trampling the fumi-e is not enough? Rodrigues might be willing to suffer any torture for his faith, but what happens when the cost of his fidelity is the suffering of others?
The climactic moment is much debated, and rightly so. Is it an act of betrayal? An act of self-abnegating love? Both at the same time? Less debatable is what follows. In the end, the question is not whether one has betrayed God, but whether in doing so one has abandoned him entirely, or whether there is still hope of forgiveness.
Like Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, the title suggests the silence of heaven in the face of suffering and evil. This is an important theme, though it’s worth noting that Silence was not Endo’s preferred title, and he later regretted agreeing to the publisher’s suggestion on this point.
What makes the cross-examination of West and East vital onscreen is the depth and complexity of the performances on both sides.
Garfield and Driver both underwent substantial preparation in Ignatian spirituality under the direction of Jesuit Father James Martin, including making a silent retreat, and it pays off. Garfield channels his aura of wholesome sincerity in a direction quite different from his last long-suffering man of faith, Hacksaw Ridge’s Desmond Doss: intellectual, reflective, sophisticated enough not to realize his limitations.
Next to him, Driver is an ascetic presence (he lost 50 pounds for the role), his sepulchral voice conveying authority and long discipline. Neeson makes the most of what is almost a glorified cameo, particularly in the unbearable reunion scene.
The Japanese actors are possibly even better. As the inquisitor Inoue, Ogata (a comedian as well as an actor) is unnervingly mercurial, a mask of courtliness giving way at times to unexpectedly humorous flamboyance and menacing contempt. Asano’s translator is a friendly, even jovial, sadist. (He’s a less familiar face to Americans than Ken Watanabe, whom he replaced thanks to what now appears to be a happy conflict.)
One of the most haunting scenes belongs to Shinya Tsukamoto as Mokichi, one of the villagers to whom the priests minister in the tense but edifying early going.
Humbled by the villagers’ devotion in extremis, Rodrigues tells Mokichi that their faith gives him strength. “My love for God is strong,” Mokichi haltingly replies. “Could that be the same as faith?” Yes, Rodrigues replies thoughtfully, it must be.
Not long after, Mokichi refuses an apostasy test and is sentenced to a ghastly crucifixion in the surf, slowly overwhelmed by the incoming tide. Toward the end, as villagers and executioners keep a mute vigil, Mokichi raises his voice and sings a plaintive Tantum Ergo (the last two verses of St. Thomas Aquinas’ Eucharistic hymn Pange Lingua).
In a story of a long defeat, here is a privileged moment of grace. Here, for all with ears to hear, God is not silent.
Steven D. Greydanus is the Register’s film critic and creator of Decent Films.
He is a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey.
Follow him on Twitter.
Caveat Spectator: Intense scenes of torture and menace, including graphic violence; ambiguous religious themes. Might be fine for mature teens.
Kenneth J. Wolfe:
Your comments appear to assume that a film that ends with a character doing a bad thing is ispo facto a bad film. This is not only wrong, it is indefensibly wrong.
By this logic, it seems we would have to condemn the whole subgenre of cautionary tales in which characters walk the broad road that leads to destruction and never recover. By this logic, if you made a movie about the life of King Saul, it would be a bad movie, because it would end with his suicide. By this logic, Paradise Lost is a bad book, because it ends with Lucifer, who is the protagonist, having become Satan and Adam and Eve sinning and being expelled from the Garden.
Endo’s Silence is widely regarded as a work of great value by many insightful Catholics. It seems bizarre to me that you want to smear it by association with people like James Martin.
No less conservative a Catholic than Deal Hudson, writing at Catholic.org, includes Endo’s Silence on his list of the “100 Best Catholic Novels.” (N.b. All bolded names are clickable hyperlinks.)
The great Amy Welborn, writing at Catholic World Report, has given us a very thoughtful, well-informed introduction to the book which you may find helpful.
Other thoughtful Catholic voices acknowledging the book’s value include Gregory Wolfe (Image Journal), canonist J.D. Flynn (First Things), and a number of writers for Crisis Magazine (Paul Evans, Joan Frawley Desmond, Rachel Lu).
Why would a study of failure be worthwhile? Because, as Protestant writer Peter J. Leithart writes in First Things, citing the Christian historian Philip Jenkins, it gives us some insight into the situation we face today:
Philip Jenkins writes, “we need to realize that such incidents of decline and disappearance [like the decline of Christianity he recounts in his book] are quite frequent, however little they are studied or discussed. Dechristianization is one of the least studied aspects of Christian history.” In a footnote, he notes that there have been studies of the erasure of Christianity in Japan (given fictional form in Endo’s Silence), but finds only a few, dated studies of the decline of Christianity in other areas.
Among other things, research into the history of Dechristianization could give some insight into the challenges facing the churches of the dechristianized West. It would give historical models to churches that once possessed but have now lost cultural hegemony.
P.S. Warning: book/movie spoilers: It is not clear historically that the historical Father Ferreira renounced his apostasy. This was alleged by some witnesses (Chinese sailors) but not by others (Dutch observers). In any case, Endo the Catholic wrote what he did for artistic reasons, not ideological ones.
[Warning: book/movie spoilers]
Steven D. Greydanus—well, we will have to agree to disagree, and I don’t think I am alone in being puzzled how any movie that ends with an unrepentant abortion is something to promote.
When the Vatican hosts the world premiere of a movie, one should assume its an endorsement. In this case, the story (Silence) ends with unrepentant apostasy.
What’s interesting is that the historical fiction of which Silence (the novel) is based changed the ending of the real story. The Jesuit priest (Father Ferreira) who commits apostasy actually, in real life, renounced his apostasy on his deathbed.
Wouldn’t that have been a great ending to the novel and movie? So, why was it changed. Hmmm… Why are Father James Martin and other far-left Jesuits promoting this? Hmmm…
Kenneth J. Wolfe:
Roger Ebert used to say, wisely, that a film is not about what it is about, but how it is about it.
In other words, what matters is not what happens, but how the work illuminates what happens, or how what happens illuminates the characters, the human condition, or the world we live in.
You speak of “winning the day.” The action you refer to happens. Does that mean it “wins the day”? What kind of story are we watching (or reading)? The question is not as simple as you might think at first.
I could say, if I wished, that in A Man for All Season, perjury “wins the day.” After all, Rich’s perjury is the climactic action of the story — and Rich is the only character who doesn’t come to a bad end, rising all the way to More’s own office of Lord Chancellor and dying in his bed.
That would be nonsense, though. Just because Rich does this and is not punished doesn’t mean the story approves of him doing that.
You say you can’t imagine praising Juno if the baby were aborted. Why? Do you think a story can’t be pro-life if an abortion happens?
I wouldn’t go quite so far as to call the Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (which does depict a horrific, illegal abortion) “pro-life,” but in my opinion it leans that way, and it was one of my top 10 films of that year. (Click to read my review)
[Warning: book/movie spoilers]
The movie, Juno, was praised by many pro-lifers because through all of the entertaining storylines, the mother gave birth to the baby and the baby was adopted.
So, with Silence, should Catholics really be praising—whatever the artistic value may be—a novel and film where, after all the struggles, apostasy by Jesuit priests wins the day?
I can’t imagine praising Juno if the baby ended up being aborted.
Esther O’Reilly and Erlene Bechard
As I note in my review, whether the climactic action you both refer to is understood as good, bad, or mixed; whether it is divinely sanctioned or whether this is projection, is very much a matter of varying interpretations.
That’s not to say it’s confused or that any interpretation is as good as any other, but it’s important to remember that this is art, not theology, and that while it reflects on theology, the characters’ perspectives are one thing and what is is something else.
Erlene Bechard, I am familiar with Mr. McInerny and I read his article some time ago. The view he advocates is worth considering but I find his argument lacking in important ways.
I won’t be seeing this film, although I was looking forward to it. After viewing the trailer, that was enough for me. In my old age, I cannot tolerate the abuse of people, man’s inhumanity to man. It seems that the world is now full of it, and seeing it in a film is something I cannot abide. This probably is a fine film, and Mr. Scorsese is a marvelous film maker, but I just cannot stomach it.
[Warning: book/movie spoilers]
In light of the seeming support for the concepts reflected in Endo’s book and movie that this review suggests, Stephen, I highly recommend you and your readers access Daniel McInerny’s review of Endo’s book in The Catholic Thing entitled, The Sinister Theology of Endo’s Silence. Mr. McInerny is a philosopher and author of fiction for children and adults. Suffer me to quote a few lines: “And then the Christ in bronze speaks to the priest: ‘Trample! Trample! I more than anyone know of the pain in your foot. Trample!’ Is this really the voice of Christ or is it the voice of Satan? What is love if it is not willing to die for the beloved? Endo wants to explore what I would call the sinister possibility that Christian faith and love are internally conflicted, making a lack of integrity inevitable.” In the climate of our world today, I personally think this movie has the potential of doing great harm to those of faith.
What is an “ambiguous religious theme” that the young should be warned about?
John M.
Garfield is Jewish, at least ethnically, though his religious affinities might be described as syncretically confused. Actually, “confused” is the word Garfield himself uses:
“I’m not a Christian person. I consider myself pantheist, agnostic, occasionally atheist, and a little bit Jewish, but mostly confused. It was a year that I spent with this one particular Jesuit priest, Father James Martin, who was a consultant on the film and has become a dear friend and my spiritual director in a very surreal way. It’s the thing that transcends simply making a film.”
(Source)
[Warning: book/movie spoilers]
I just brought the novel home to read, but I already know that in the end, Rodrigues believes he can hear Christ himself urging him on towards the act. (I’m wondering how this is handled in the film.) It seems to be presented as not merely an understandable choice, but a right and good one, a necessary and humbling act from a character with too high a sense of his own self-importance. Unless this is an unfair reading of Endo’s intent, it appears highly problematic, if not pernicious. One can still have a posture of compassion towards Rodrigues, believing he will find forgiveness for crumbling under psychological torture, without glorifying his choice as something more than what it is.
Andrew Garfield, Christian hero?
It’s interesting that he’s in these two films back-to-back, as I understood him to be Jewish.
Great review, Steven. I’m excited to see this one. Scorsese’s films have often played with a Catholic milieu but I’ve never seen Catholicism in his films as anything more than a tribal affiliation that some of his characters adhere to without much spiritual insight or depth (I am thinking of Gangs of New York and The Departed; I admit that I haven’t seen Last Temptation, which is probably a more relevant work to consider in terms of Scorcese’s religious worldview). It sounds like Silence is complex and thought-provoking.
PS - Non-sequitur: did you ever publish a review or speak on TV/radio about The Departed anywhere, Steven? I would be interested in your thoughts on that one.
Gail:
FWIW, a few hours after my review opened, my friend Alissa Wilkinson (former critic at large for Christianity Today; now at Vox) ran her review, which remarks that Endo’s book “is slippery and troubling, a book that refuses to behave. It flatters no reader; it refuses to comfort anyone.” Seems like we read the same book and saw the same movie. (In fact, we saw the movie on the same night and at the same multiplex, but in different theaters.)
Endo wanted to call the book The Scent of a Sunny Place. In Japanese, though, the word for “sunny” doesn’t have the cheerful connotation of the English word; the title for Endo connoted a harsh glare beating down on a broken, lonely man.
Endo came to feel that calling the novel Silence lent too much credibility to an atheistic interpretation of the novel, that God is silent throughout because he isn’t there. This was not his intent, although it’s certainly a thought that Rodrigues struggles with.
Wow, just that review is hard to think about. The unfairness of life is in the end the only argument against God. How is it fair that some people live and die lukewarm, “good enough” Christians while others are given life and death choices like this, some of them undergoing excruciating torture? That is the question any thoughtful Christian must ask, and some can never answer. Maybe most of us, if we are honest, can’t answer it. I love this line: “...Silence tells no one exactly what they want to hear, except those who can hear nothing else.”
What is the title the author preferred?