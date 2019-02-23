Culture of Life | Feb. 23, 2019
Sacramental Gift Guide 2019
Faith-Inspired Presents for Everyone on Your List
With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many
families to celebrate the sacraments
of baptism, Eucharist and
confirmation.
The Register’s annual guide features gifts for
babies being baptized, children making their first
Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics
entering the Church and couples getting married.
To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316 (unless
otherwise noted). Prices are subject to change.
READ THE ENTIRE GUIDE.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.The time period for commenting on this article has expired.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.