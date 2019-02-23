 

With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many

families to celebrate the sacraments

of baptism, Eucharist and

confirmation.

 

The Register’s annual guide features gifts for

babies being baptized, children making their first

Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics

entering the Church and couples getting married.

To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316 (unless

otherwise noted). Prices are subject to change.

 

READ THE ENTIRE GUIDE.