(Shutterstock)

Sacramental Gift Guide 2018

Faith-Inspired Presents for Everyone on Your List

The Editors

With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many families to celebrate the sacraments of baptism, Eucharist and confirmation.

The Register’s annual guide features gifts for babies being baptized, children making their first Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics entering the Church and couples getting married.

(Prices are subject to change.)