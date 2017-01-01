(Shutterstock)

Culture of Life | Feb. 11, 2017

Sacramental Gift Guide 2017

Faith-Inspired Presents for Everyone on Your List

The Editors

With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many families to celebrate the

sacraments of baptism, Eucharist and confirmation.

The Register’s annual guide features gifts for babies being baptized, children making their first

Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics entering the Church and couples getting married.

(Prices are subject to change.)