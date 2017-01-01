Culture of Life | Feb. 11, 2017
Sacramental Gift Guide 2017
Faith-Inspired Presents for Everyone on Your List
With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many families to celebrate the
sacraments of baptism, Eucharist and confirmation.
The Register’s annual guide features gifts for babies being baptized, children making their first
Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics entering the Church and couples getting married.
(Prices are subject to change.)
To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316 (unless otherwise noted).
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.