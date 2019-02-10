(Pixabay)

Rotten Apple: Diabolical Assault on the Unborn Continues

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

The diabolical assault on the unborn reached another tragic low point late last month as New York’s self-identified “Catholic” Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the most permissive abortion legislation in the history of the United States on the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Under the provisions of the new legislation, an unborn child’s life can be snuffed out at any time up to birth. Cuomo stated the day he signed the bill that pro-lifers, lumped in with other “extreme conservatives,” aren’t welcome in New York.

But it wasn’t just the legislation that made my stomach turn. It was the delight with which the new bill was received by legislators and abortion advocates. The gleeful enthusiasm was straight from the pit of hell. The Empire State Building, which is lit up for civic (and previously, religious) celebrations, was even lit up to honor the abortion movement.

Cuomo’s public rejection of essential Church teaching demands a public response. Although the Catholic lawmakers who campaigned and voted for this legislation have effectively removed themselves from communion with the Catholic Church, the Church in this case should also take a strong public stance by excommunicating them.

There are some states that still regard unborn children as our greatest asset, and they’re worth naming: Alabama has all but banned abortion in the state, and Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia are following suit.

In early February, Alabama petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its law restricting dismemberment abortions. Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah joined the petition. Join me in praying for the civic leaders in these states who promote the culture of life.

And let’s pray, as well, for those who devalue life: that their eyes are opened to the truth before it’s too late.

God bless you!