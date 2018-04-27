(EWTN)

Rest in Peace, Bishop Foley

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

I was saddened to learn of the April 17 death of Birmingham Bishop David Foley, a good friend of EWTN. I had the privilege of first knowing Bishop Foley 30 years ago, when he was a pastor in the Archdiocese of Washington. Throughout his life and wherever his service to the Church took him, he was always known for his keen intellect, pastoral sensitivity and powerful preaching.

During his time as bishop of Birmingham, he served as a member of the EWTN Board of Governors. He also took great joy in hosting Pillars of Faith, a weekly live call-in television program that examined the Catechism of the Catholic Church from cover to cover.

Despite his occasional disagreement with Mother Angelica, when Mother suffered her stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, Bishop Foley was one of the first to be at her bedside, and he remained a frequent visitor to pray for her.

He never wavered in his respect for all that Mother had accomplished and was always supportive of the network she founded. For that, I will be forever grateful.

May God reward him for his life of service to the Church, and may he rest in peace.