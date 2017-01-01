Persecuted Christians | Jan. 9, 2017
Report: In 2016, a Christian Was Killed Somewhere in the World Every Six Minutes
The Center for Study of Global Christianity releases tragic statistics on Christian persecution.
The Center for Study of Global Christianity released a report of the persecution of Christians in 2016. The findings are tragic:
- In 2016, about 90,000 Christians were killed for their faith.
- Every six minutes, a Christian was killed somewhere in the world.
- 63,000 died in tribal conflicts in Africa.
- Most refused to take up arms for reasons of conscience.
- 27,000 died in terrorist attacks, the destruction of Christian villages and government persecution in nations, including North Korea.
- More than 500 million Christians cannot freely profess their faith.
- Christians are now the most persecuted religious group in the world.
