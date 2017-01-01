The Center for Study of Global Christianity released a report of the persecution of Christians in 2016. The findings are tragic:

  • In 2016, about 90,000 Christians were killed for their faith.
  • Every six minutes, a Christian was killed somewhere in the world.
  • 63,000 died in tribal conflicts in Africa.
  • Most refused to take up arms for reasons of conscience.
  • 27,000 died in terrorist attacks, the destruction of Christian villages and government persecution in nations, including North Korea.
  • More than 500 million Christians cannot freely profess their faith.
  • Christians are now the most persecuted religious group in the world.