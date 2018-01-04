(Shutterstock)

Report: Government Funds Largest Source of Planned Parenthood Revenue

Organization received more than $500 million in government funding last year, while performing more than 300,000 abortions.

Christine Rousselle/CNA/EWTN NEWS

WASHINGTON — Planned Parenthood reported that it received more than $500 million in government funding last year, while performing more than 300,000 abortions across the United States.

The country’s largest abortion provider released its 2016-2017 annual report this weekend, reporting that while the organization is seeing fewer patients than in previous years, revenue from government sources remains mostly stable. The report also showed increased excess revenues for the organization.

In the 2016-2017 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood saw 2.4 million patients at its 600 health centers and performed 321,384 abortions. Though the number of abortions decreased slightly from the prior year, Planned Parenthood’s abortion numbers have increased 10% over the past decade, despite seeing about 600,000 fewer patients. In 2006, Planned Parenthood reported that it performed 289,750 abortions and served 3.1 million patients.

Planned Parenthood’s excess revenue increased from the prior fiscal year, from $77.5 million to $98.5 million, an increase of 27%.

Despite seeing fewer patients, Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding has increased by 61% in the past decade, from $336.7 million in 2006 to $543.7 million in 2016.

CEO Cecile Richards bemoaned a “historic threat” to Planned Parenthood in the report, stemming from legislative efforts at the state and federal level to regulate or defund Planned Parenthood.

Despite defunding efforts, the organization received only 2% fewer tax dollars in 2016 than in 2015. “Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants” constituted the largest source of funding for Planned Parenthood in 2016-2017, providing 37% of the organization’s revenue.

The majority of Planned Parenthood’s expenses, 60%, were for “medical services.”

The report showed that the number of patients receiving contraceptive services from Planned Parenthood declined last year, as it has since 2009. That year, Planned Parenthood provided 4,009,549 contraceptives to patients, a number that was nearly halved by 2016. Most of Planned Parenthood’s birth-control services are related to oral contraceptives, the report said, although there was an increase in the number of IUDs (intrauterine devices) implanted in 2016 compared to 2015.

Cancer screenings and prenatal care also declined over the past year. While adoption referrals increased, Planned Parenthood performed about 82 abortions for every child that was referred for adoption.

In light of the report showing a significant, growing profit, pro-life advocates are continuing to call for Planned Parenthood to be defunded by state and federal legislatures.

“Enough is enough,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, in a Jan. 3 statement. “Community health centers vastly outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities nationwide and offer comprehensive primary and preventative care for women and families. Congress must follow through on the promise to redirect tax dollars away from Planned Parenthood without further delay.”

Left unmentioned in the report was that 32 Planned Parenthood facilities have closed during the last year.