Nearly everyone trying to understand the current government turmoil in Washington is either (a) pre-committed to one or the other political party’s version of events; or (b) thoroughly confused. Most of us fall more or less in the second group. And that means a great many citizens end up feeling powerless, then disgusted, then angry.
If, as Scripture says, the truth makes us free, the lack of it makes us frustrated and locked in a state of uncertainty. To put it another way: Confusion is bad. It’s bad for the individual soul, and it’s bad for the health of a society. It inevitably breeds division and conflict.
Confusion can have different causes. Some of them are quite innocent. A person may hear or interpret information incorrectly. Or a person may express himself or herself unclearly. Or factors beyond anyone’s control — for example, the prejudice or sloppiness of a news organization — may interfere with, or dramatically color, how a message is communicated and received. These things happen as a natural part of life.
This is why leaders have a special duty to be clear, honest and prudent in what they do and say. They need to “speak the truth with love,” in the words of St. Paul. To rashly, or deliberately, cause confusion about a significant matter is a serious failure for any person in authority. So it is in public life. And so it is in the life of the Church.
There is no love — no charity — without truth, just as there is no real mercy separated from a framework of justice informed and guided by truth. At the same time, truth used as a weapon to humiliate others, truth that lacks patience and love, is a particularly ugly form of violence.
So what’s the point of these thoughts?
Over the past few weeks, a number of senior voices in the leadership of the Church in Germany have suggested (or strongly implied) support for the institution of a Catholic blessing rite for same-sex couples who are civilly married or seeking civil marriage. On the surface, the idea may sound generous and reasonable. But the imprudence of such public statements is — and should be — the cause of serious concern. It requires a response because what happens in one local reality of the global Church inevitably resonates elsewhere — including eventually here.
In the case at hand, any such “blessing rite” would cooperate in a morally forbidden act, no matter how sincere the persons seeking the blessing. Such a rite would undermine the Catholic witness on the nature of marriage and the family. It would confuse and mislead the faithful. And it would wound the unity of our Church, because it could not be ignored or met with silence.
Why would a seemingly merciful act pose such a problem? Blessing persons in their particular form of life effectively encourages them in that state — in this case, same-sex sexual unions.
Throughout Christian history, a simple and wise fact applies: lex orandi, lex credendi, i.e., how we worship shapes what and how we believe. Establishing a new rite teaches and advances a new doctrine by its lived effect, i.e., by practice.
There are two principles we need to remember. First, we need to treat all people with the respect and pastoral concern they deserve as children of God with inherent dignity. This emphatically includes persons with same-sex attraction.
Second, there is no truth, no real mercy and no authentic compassion in blessing a course of action that leads persons away from God. This in no way is a rejection of the persons seeking such a blessing, but rather a refusal to ignore what we know to be true about the nature of marriage, the family and the dignity of human sexuality.
Again: All of us as human beings, whatever our strengths or weaknesses, have a right to be treated with the respect that our God-given dignity demands. We also have a right to hear the truth, whether it pleases us or not — even if it unhappily seems to complicate the unity of the Church herself.
To borrow from Aquinas: The good of ecclesiastical unity, to which schism is opposed, is less than the good of Divine truth, to which unbelief is opposed (Summa Theologiae II-II, q. 39, a.2).
Jesus said the truth will make us free. Nowhere did he suggest it will make us comfortable. We still need to hear the truth clearly — and share it, clearly, always with love.
Creating confusion around important truths of our faith, no matter how positive the intention, only makes a difficult task more difficult.
Archbishop Charles Chaput is the archbishop of Philadelphia.
I get the point the Archbishop is making, but the faithful would not be confused. After the events of the last 5 or 10 years both in the Church and the secular world, they would know exactly what was going on and either act or not.
The nuancing of Catholic moral teaching in the areas of marriage, sexuality and gender identity by clerics here and around the world is hard to miss for anyone with even a passing interest in Church current events. It is also hard to miss the courageous stands of Cd Burke, Abp Chaput and Cd Sarah et al and for that we are thankful.
I think this article gets it all wrong.
Two things we know: (1) The Catholic teaching on the sacrament of marriage will never change. (2) Societies are becoming more accepting of same-sex relationships, as the pervasive nature of homosexuality is becoming more realized and accepted in general.
The Catholic teaching won’t go away. But neither will the social acceptance of homosexuality. This is a natural consequence of social life and how we view love and romance, as well as rights and freedom, in the West.
As such, the Church must find ways to accompany homosexual persons whose needs are often not fully listened to by the Church.
What’s better: Effectively kicking gay people in a relationship OUT of the church by having a hard heart and not listening to their deepest longings, OR keeping them in church, moving them closer to Christ, and accept the real goods in their same-sex, committed, faithful relationships, even while not accepting everything these relationships may contain. (No heterosexual relationship is perfect either, or perfectly holy).
@justmaybe Sydney J. Harris? We are talking about the revealed truths of God and your source for refuting the objective truth of God is Sydney J. Harris? Who cares what he said? What you are promoting is the cult of relativism/subjectivism which is destroying western civilization. Knowledge is founded on two things, explained very well by Pope Saint John Paul II in his papal letter “Fides et Ratio” - Faith and Reason in which he stated “Rather than make use of the human capacity to know the truth, modern philosophy has preferred to accentuate the ways in which this capacity is limited and conditioned. This has given rise to different forms of agnosticism and relativism which have led philosophical research to lose its way in the shifting sands of widespread scepticism. Recent times have seen the rise to prominence of various doctrines which tend to devalue even the truths which had been judged certain. A legitimate plurality of positions has yielded to an undifferentiated pluralism, based upon the assumption that all positions are equally valid, which is one of today’s most widespread symptoms of the lack of confidence in truth.” (Pope Saint John Paul II, Fides et Ratio) The truth of God is objective, not subjective, not relative, not situational or temporal. I have a “certainty” that Scripture is the Divine Word of God inspired by the 3rd Person of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit, which contains the spoken words of Christ, the Second Person of the Holy Trinity is this one those evils of certainty you speak of? Our Lord said ” But let your speech be yea, yea: no, no: and that which is over and above these, is of evil.” (Mathew 5:37) “Know you not that the unjust shall not possess the Kingdom of God? Do not err: Neither fornicators nor idolators nor adulterers: Nor the effeminate nor liers with mankind nor thieves nor covetous nor drunkards nor railers nor extortioners shall possess the kingdom of God. (1 Cor 6:9-10) My faith tells me that this is true, my reason confirms it when I see all the misery that results from these sins both on a personal level and a societal level. St. Paul spoke to us of the natural law in his letter to the Romans saying: “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made. His eternal power also and divinity.” (Rom 1:21) God’s eternal truth is shown in His creation and He is not a confused thinker.
The insightful social critic Sydney J. Harris was asked late in life what he wished he had intellectually learned earlier: To accept the reality—and often beauty—of ambiguity in a world that rushes to reduce issues to black-white, wins-losses certainties.
Indeed, I think Harris would see today’s horrifically polarized society as further evidence of angry “cults of certainty” (more so than dazed cults of confusion)that tolerate no counter views. On the Left. On the Right.
Archbishop Chaput has said “Confusion is of the devil.” But certainty, too, can be of the devil when being uniform becomes more important than being unified. History surely has taught us that horrendous fact.
And we better be careful about declaring confusion as always antithetical to natural law—day vs night, summer vs winter, birth vs death, celibate vs unmarried, music vs noise, spring vs fall might seem very, very confusing if you lust for certainty and abhor seeming-to-you confusion. Confusion can be natural too.
Archbishop Charles Chaput i guess i have to ask where you and your fellow bishops and clergy have been.We witnessed homosexual marriage approval in the Usa,Ireland,Italy, Australia and many other countries. We also have witnessed transgender approval as well as he, she bathrooms.All this has led to religious persecution of religious rights and liberty as well as a call to stifle free speech.The indoctrination of our children with the lgbtedhjkl in our schools has gotten out of control.How is it that your fellow bishops in another country can even talk about giving blessings to homosexual unions and not be corrected.Recently an anti abortion bill was not passed by fellow Catholic politicians and we heard but a wimper from the Catholic leadership. Are Catholics to really believe that communist China is now our model as people in the Vatican think.It is clear that the Catholic spring talked about by democrats is in full swing.
I have already heard rumors that our local Pastor is planning a “blessing” at our Parish !
There indeed will be a massive walkout !