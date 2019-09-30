(Credit: Twitter)

Pro-Abortion Activists Try to Burn Mexico City Cathedral

Catholic faithful, supported by firefighters and police, gathered in front of the cathedral during the demonstration to protect the historic building from arson.

Catholic News Agency

During a demonstration Saturday urging the legalization of abortion, activists tried to set fire to the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral.

In response to the Sept. 28 arson attempt, Catholics gathered before the front doors of the cathedral.

Agrediendo a los fieles que protegían la entrada de la Catedral, con consignas que son ofensivas contra la fe de cualquiera (y lo digo como no creyente) y faltando a todo respeto posible, así la marcha feminazi en favor del aborto en la #CdMx



Ya ponte a gobernar @Claudiashein pic.twitter.com/hjQmbuivOd — D. Agustín Belgodère (@BogusBelgodere) September 28, 2019

Mauricio Alfonso Guitar, deputy head of the Cristera National Guard in Mexico City, told CNA’s Spanish language sister agency ACI Prensa that “thanks to the denunciations in Catholics’ social networks, offering to defend the churches, the government … sent police to defend them.”

ACI Prensa reported that firefighters acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading, and police acted to prevent further acts of aggression by the abortion rights activists.