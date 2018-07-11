LINCOLN, Neb. — The general chapter of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, a society of apostolic life that celebrates the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, Monday elected Father Andrzej Komorowski as its next superior general.
The July 9 election was made at the FSSP’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Nebraska, about 10 miles southwest of Lincoln. The general chapter is being held July 3-18.
Father Komorowski was born in Poland in 1975 and studied economics at the University of Poznań. He then joined the FSSP’s European seminary, St. Peter’s Seminary in Wigratzbad, Germany, and was ordained a priest in 2006.
He has ministered at FSSP apostolates in Poland, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. He has served as assistant of the superior general since 2012 and as general bursar.
Father Komorowski succeeds Father John Berg as superior general of the FSSP and is the fourth man to the hold that position.
The FSSP forms priests for the use of the extraordinary form of the Roman Rite and, having formed them, deploys priests in parishes for the service of the Church.
The priestly fraternity was founded in 1988 by 12 priests of the Society of St. Pius X. The founders left the SSPX to establish the FSSP after the society’s leader, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, consecrated four bishops without the permission of St. John Paul II.
There are currently almost 287 priests and 150 seminarians in the fraternity. It has parishes and chapels in North America, Europe, Oceania, Nigeria and Colombia.
Judith: Why wouldn’t you pose this question to the BISHOP of your Diocese or Archdiocese?
He’s the local clerical authority, right?
He can answer your question directly, right?
Why on earth would you seek an answer from random posters on the NCR website who have ZERO authority within your designated diocese?
This blind class of question about the FSSP is very damaging and hurtful.
I’ve been attending FSSP Masses and Sacramental reception since the 1990s and I was born in 1968.
I could pose your same question about the Novus Ordo in the Archdiocese where I reside…over the past 40 years there have been regular conflicting reports about the validity of Masses in multiple Churches here.
This continual train of thought that FSSP = Bad is old, tired and disrespectful at best.
I love the FSSP. But I love the SSPX even more. Thank God the SSPX that has kept the authentic Catholic Faith alive. The FSSP was/is used by the Vatican to try and shut down the SSPX. They are only assigned to SSPX areas and try to draw the Catholics away form the SSPX. Doesn’t really work, because the SSPX is truthful whereas the FSSP is prohibited from speaking the Truth about the modern heresies in the Church right now. All of the FSSP priest I talk to in private agree that the new Church is really messed up after Vatican II….but they just cant say it or warn folks about it. Too Bad because they lose souls that way. Kudos to this author who correctly summarizes that the only thing the SSPX did is ordain Bishops without the Popes consent. However that is not prohibited by the Church, especially in times of crisis like today. The FSSP say a BEAUTIFUL Latin Mass and still teach authentic Catholicism. I pray for their new Superior and for the Fraternity, God bless you all.
Judith, the Priests of this order that serve parishes are all Catholic Priests in good standing with their local ordinaries and Rome, and incardinated with normal faculties and jurisdiction. They are all trained to reverently offer the Mass in Latin according to the form promulgated after the Council of Trent in 1570 by the holy council Fathers, also called the Tridentine Mass. Canon IX of the Council stated: “If any one saith, that the rite of the Roman Church, according to which a part of the canon and the words of consecration are pronounced in a low tone, is to be condemned; or, that the mass ought to be celebrated in the vulgar tongue only; let him be anathema.”
does anyone really know if this order is pre-vatican and approved by the present Holy Father and the Catholic Church.? in our area there are conflicting reports about them and since they use Latin it has divided our parish.