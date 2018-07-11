Father Andrzej Komorowski, who was elected superior general of the FSSP July 9. (Courtesy of the FSSP)

Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter Elects New Superior General

Father Andrzej Komorowski was born in Poland in 1975 and ordained in 2006.

CNA/EWTN News

LINCOLN, Neb. — The general chapter of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, a society of apostolic life that celebrates the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, Monday elected Father Andrzej Komorowski as its next superior general.

The July 9 election was made at the FSSP’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Nebraska, about 10 miles southwest of Lincoln. The general chapter is being held July 3-18.

Father Komorowski was born in Poland in 1975 and studied economics at the University of Poznań. He then joined the FSSP’s European seminary, St. Peter’s Seminary in Wigratzbad, Germany, and was ordained a priest in 2006.

He has ministered at FSSP apostolates in Poland, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. He has served as assistant of the superior general since 2012 and as general bursar.

Father Komorowski succeeds Father John Berg as superior general of the FSSP and is the fourth man to the hold that position.

The FSSP forms priests for the use of the extraordinary form of the Roman Rite and, having formed them, deploys priests in parishes for the service of the Church.

The priestly fraternity was founded in 1988 by 12 priests of the Society of St. Pius X. The founders left the SSPX to establish the FSSP after the society’s leader, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, consecrated four bishops without the permission of St. John Paul II.

There are currently almost 287 priests and 150 seminarians in the fraternity. It has parishes and chapels in North America, Europe, Oceania, Nigeria and Colombia.