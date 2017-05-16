Zocalo and the Mexican City Metropolitan Cathedral (Saul Trabanca via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0))

World | May. 17, 2017

Priest Stabbed During Mass at Mexico City Cathedral

Father José Miguel Machorro Alcalá, 55, was stabbed in the neck and torso May 15; he was operated on and is now stable, but in intensive care.

CNA/EWTN News

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican priest is in “delicate but stable” condition after being stabbed in the neck Monday evening at Mexico City’s cathedral, according to government and Church authorities.

Father José Miguel Machorro Alcalá, 55, was stabbed in the neck and torso May 15 at the conclusion of saying Mass at the cathedral.

Witnesses reported that it appeared the attacker’s intention was to slit the priest’s throat.

Authorities detained a suspect at the scene who had reportedly attempted to flee the cathedral. The suspect has been identified as John Rock Schild, who identified himself as an artist from the United States. He is believed to be about 30 years old.

Afortunadamente la policía detuvo al agresor! pic.twitter.com/ehHNRhK19w — Padre José Aguilar (@PadreJosedejesu) May 16, 2017

At a news conference, the lawyer of the Archdiocese of Mexico City, Armando Martínez, asked for prayers for the priest and said the motive for the attack was still unclear.

“We cannot talk about terrorism, we cannot talk about motives, because we obviously have no significant facts,” he said.

In a radio interview Tuesday morning, archdiocesan spokesman Hugo Valdelomar said the attack occurred as Father Machorro was blessing the congregation with holy water. He said the priest suffered severe injuries to his neck and near his lung.

Father Machorro was transferred by helicopter to a private hospital. He was operated on and is now stable, but in intensive care, according to the Mexico City Archdiocese.

Masses at the cathedral are continuing at regularly scheduled hours.

The attack is one of many recent attacks against priests in Mexico. Drug trafficking has led to increased murders and kidnappings in the country. In recent years, 17 priests have been murdered, and many others have been kidnapped or assaulted.