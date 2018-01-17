(Joseph Sohm via Shutterstock.com via CNA)

President Trump Will Address March for Life Via Livestream

White House confirmed live-video appearance on Wednesday.

CNA/EWTN News

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump will address participants in the 45th national March for Life via live video, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The march, held annually on or near the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, recognizes the lives lost since abortion became legal nationwide and celebrates the dignity of every human life.

The march typically draws crowds of several hundred thousand from across the country. It includes a rally with speakers and live music. This year, the theme of the march is “Loves Saves Lives.”

Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush addressed the March for Life while in office via telephone or remote loudspeaker. Trump will be the first sitting president to address the march via live video.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C., and Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, announced earlier this month that Catholic marchers may gain a plenary indulgence by their participation if they fulfill the usual conditions, which include Mass, confession and prayers for the Pope’s intentions.