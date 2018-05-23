President Donald Trump speaks May 22 at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala. (White House video via YouTube)

President Trump at Pro-Life Event: ‘Vote for Life’

Delivering the keynote address at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala, he emphasized the importance of electing pro-life candidates in the the midterm elections.

Christine Rousselle/CNA/EWTN News

WASHINGTON — Delivering the keynote address at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala, President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of electing pro-life candidates in the upcoming November midterm elections.

“Between now and November,” said Trump, “we must work together to elect more lawmakers who share our values, cherish our heritage and proudly stand for life.”

Susan B. Anthony List is a network of organizations that includes a political action committee supporting the election of pro-life candidates to Congress.

Trump’s May 22 address highlighted the steps his administration has taken to preserve and promote pro-life values and religious liberty, including the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, which prevents taxpayer dollars from funding abortion overseas.

That move, said Trump, was “a little reminiscent of Ronald Reagan.”

“We’ve appointed a record number of judges who will defend our Constitution and interpret the law as written,” explained Trump, saying that he was likely to have the “all-time record for the appointment of judges.”

Early in his presidency, Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch, widely supported by pro-life advocates, wrote a 2004 dissertation at the University of Oxford on euthanasia and assisted suicide, under the supervision of Catholic legal scholar John Finnis.

Trump used the gala to officially announce that his administration has proposed a rule to prohibit Title X funds from going to abortion clinics.

“For decades, American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry” through these funds, Trump told the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation.

“We have kept another promise.”

If the rule becomes policy, Planned Parenthood and similar clinics would not be eligible to receive federal Title X funds for family-planning services unless they decided to stop performing abortions.

Shifting gears to the upcoming election cycle, Trump said that his goal is to pass a nationwide ban on abortion after 20-weeks gestation. A bill to that effect has already passed the House of Representatives, but remains stalled in the Senate and is unlikely to pass.

In order for this bill to become law, Trump said the country needs to elect Republicans to Congress, because “the Democratic Party is far outside the American mainstream.” He specifically cited Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Heidi Heitcamp, D-N.D., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., as four senators up for re-election who voted against the abortion bill. Each of those senators represents a state Trump won in the 2016 election.

“We are nine votes away from passing the 20-week abortion bill in the Senate, so we have to get them out there,” Trump told the crowd.

“Democrats like to campaign as moderates at election time, but when they go to Washington, they always vote for the radical Pelosi agenda down the line,” said Trump to applause, before adding: “Can you imagine having Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House?”

Trump warned the crowd against growing complacent going into November’s midterms, saying that unless the Republicans are able to maintain their majorities in the House and senate, it will be impossible to appoint pro-life judges and pass pro-life legislation.

“Every values voter must be energized, mobilized and engaged,” said the president. “You have to get out there.”

“So this November: Vote for family. Vote for love. Vote for faith and values. Vote for country. And vote for life.”

Although Trump’s remarks were decidedly partisan, the Susan B. Anthony List is not directly affiliated with a political party and has supported pro-life candidates from both major political parties. The PAC supported Rep. Steve Lipinski, D-Ill., in a contentious 2017 primary election.