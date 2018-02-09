“Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese,” stated Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. He had just returned from a trip to China.
In an interview published in the Feb. 2 Spanish edition of Vatican Insider, he extolled the Chinese government, stating: “I found an extraordinary China; what people do not know is that the central Chinese principle is ‘work, work, work.’ As Paul said: ‘He who does not work does not eat.’ You do not have shantytowns ...”
The bishop went on to say that “China has defended the dignity of the human person.” In the area of the environment and climate change, China is “assuming a moral leadership that others have abandoned. ... China has evolved very well.”
Bishop Sorondo’s astonishing comments could be dismissed if they were not so damaging. Because they have caused widespread confusion and consternation, they require a response.
In stating that China is “the best at implementing the social doctrine of the Church,” has the bishop somehow forgotten that the social doctrine of the Church is founded upon belief in God? In contrast, the Chinese Communist Party is officially atheistic. It persecutes believers of all religions, including Christians, whether Protestant or Catholic.
In just the past couple of months, the Chinese government has demolished both Catholic and Protestant churches. It has torn down crosses, leaving “decapitated” churches in conformance with President Xi Jinping’s edict that all religions must be “Chinese without foreign influence.”
According to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China report, more than 2,000 crosses have now been torn down. In 2016, a pastor’s wife was buried alive taking a stand against bulldozers demolishing her church. God only knows how many Christians, including Catholics loyal to Rome, are suffering incarceration, forced labor and torture for their faith at this moment.
At a high-level conference on religion held in 2016, President Xi stated that all religious groups must “merge religious doctrines with Chinese culture, [as well as] abide by Chinese laws and regulations.” These laws and regulations restrict times and places of worship, the kind of literature that can be distributed, and whether minors can receive religious instruction.
In Zhejiang Province, it is reported that authorities have compelled all churches, including Catholic churches, “to install surveillance cameras for the purported purpose of “strengthening anti-terrorism efforts.” How does regarding Christian churches as potential terrorist cells conform to Catholic social doctrine?
Also absent from Bishop Sorondo’s comments is the current controversy over the fact that the Vatican has asked two legitimate bishops to step aside to make way for two “patriotic” bishops, hand-picked by the Chinese government. Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, has questioned whether Vatican officials making these decisions “know what true suffering is.”
Because it is officially atheistic, the Chinese Communist Party does not believe in God-given “inalienable rights.” Rather, it places itself as the ultimate power, with the authority to confer or dispense with human rights as it sees fit.
Contrary to Bishop Sorondo’s assessment, therefore, China has not “defended the dignity of the human person,” one of the primary social doctrines of the Church. The Chinese government has boasted of “preventing” 400 million lives through its one-child policy. In so doing, women have been forcibly aborted up to the ninth month of pregnancy. Some of these forced abortions have been so violent that the woman died, along with her full-term baby.
China has also sterilized hundreds of millions of women. Some of these forced sterilizations have butchered the women, destroying not only their reproductive health, but their overall health, as well. Gendercide, the sex-selective abortion of baby girls, remains in China.
It is a matter of public record that China’s human-rights record has not “evolved very well,” but in fact has deteriorated.
According to the heavily documented 2017 report of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, under the two-child policy that in 2016 replaced the one-child policy, “officials continue to enforce compliance with population-planning targets using methods including heavy fines, job termination, arbitrary detention and coerced abortion.”
Because of the one-child policy, there is not enough of a young population to support the elderly. Many elderly are left destitute, and elder suicide in China is on the rise. And the 2017 death from liver cancer of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who was serving an 11-year prison sentence for his pro-democracy efforts and was denied repeated requests to seek medical attention abroad, highlights the shameful treatment of political prisoners in China.
How is any of this consistent with respecting “life and the dignity of the human person” — a doctrine absolutely central to Catholic social teaching?
In brief response to several of Bishop Sorondo’s other statements:
- Regarding the bishop’s lauding of the “work, work, work” ethic in China, does he not know of the appalling system of forced labor in China, providing the world with artificially inexpensive products?
- Regarding the bishop’s statements that there are “no shantytowns,” is he not aware that, in 2014, more than 82 million Chinese were living on less than $1 a day? Is he aware of the intense suffering caused by grinding poverty in rural areas, where parents often have to leave their children in order to make money in another city?
- Regarding the bishop’s statement that China is “assuming a moral leadership” in the area of environmentalism, is he uninformed that China’s air pollution has at times reached levels at which planes cannot land? Does he know that lung cancer is on the rise and that China’s air pollution is so bad that 29% of San Francisco’s pollution is estimated to come from China? It has similar problems with toxic water and soil.
Bishop Sorondo’s trip to China was no doubt tightly controlled and highly choreographed. His hosts likely did not inform him of any of the information outlined above. It is baffling, however, that the bishop would have taken this highly deceitful regime at its word, and then unwittingly served as a powerful mouthpiece to transmit their propaganda to the world.
Bishop Sorondo’s highly publicized praise of the Chinese government as the epitome of Catholic social teaching in action is a betrayal of faithful Chinese Catholics who are suffering severe persecution for their loyalty to Rome. His remarks can be used as a smoke screen by the Chinese government to cover those who are being crushed beneath the fist of this brutal, totalitarian regime. As a senior Vatican official, his comments are causing the Catholic Church to lose credibility.
According to Cardinal Joseph Zen, capitulation to the ever-increasing demands of the Chinese Communist Party only makes them clamp down harder on faithful Catholics. Regarding the attempt “to find mutual ground to bridge the decades-long divide between the Vatican and China,” Cardinal Zen asks, “But can there be anything really ‘mutual’ with a totalitarian regime?”
Appeasement diplomacy has never worked with China’s repressive regime. It will only serve as a smoke screen, beneath the cover of which they can continue and escalate their human-rights abuses. We would do better to obey the wise biblical command in Ephesians 5:11: “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but, rather, expose them.”
Reggie Littlejohn is the founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers. She is an internationally acclaimed authority on coercive population control in China.
I am shocked & disheartened that there has been no response from the Vatican & that Pope Francis has not swiftly repudiated the egregious & uninformed comments of Bishop Sorondo. Put your faith only in God and not in “man” and pray for all persecuted Christians.
Incredible.
The situation in China breaks my heart and has brought me to tears. I am confounded. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.
Both Communist and Socialist ideals are defiant to the Catholic faith, that is a major example of the ignorance of the USA Catholic leadership in failing to stand fully against, Socialist Health Care, Obama Care…
As the USA has ACTED as it is against Communism for decades, Obama Care is Communistic, anti God, atheism…
The only correct path for the church is to stand against communism; may the lives of Blessed Pope Paul VI, Pope John Paul I and St John Paul be the example for our present day church leaders. May God help us.
Sorondo sounds like he had too much to drink !
My opinion, this vatican is leftist, supporters of liberation theology and scandalous. Plus, I find them to be dishonest manipulators. The rest of the church better stand up or the church will be split. I cannot believe that I am saying this about my church hierarchy.
Cardinal Joseph Zen is a man’s man. A stand-up guy. He has suffered for his flock and his Savior.
Could the foolish Sorondo say anything more to undermine the courageous Caridinal? Yup, and I bet there is more garbage yet to come from him. There has been no correction from the Vatican. And this is deliberate. The bishop of Rome disagrees with nothing Sorondo has said. Bet on it.
Clearl there is nothing normal about current Vatican relations with ROC.
Thier past and current behavior is beyond terrible.
The West and the Vatican need to sustain the pressure on their governemnt for all violations of human rights.
There should be a specific negotiation on an agreed list of improvments specified with deadlines.
If there is little or no improvements—-how about sanctions!!!
Is the Bishop ignorant? What really scares me is that the answer is no!
The entire upper echelon of Vatican clergy is completely unhinged from Catholic doctrine. Just within the last month we have seen Vatican clerics endorsing the use of contraceptives, advocating possible blessings for same-sex couples, and now praising an atheistic Communist regime. The whole thing is so ridiculous that it can at this point only be seen as a test from God to see which priests, bishops and cardinals are brave and faithful enough to call out these dissenters for what they are. But of course the entire 2000 years of Catholic tradition has to now be “re-read” because of a footnote printed three years ago.
Given that Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo has most likely spent his entire adult life in the service of a socialistic organization that provides housing, food, salary, vacation, medical benefits, time for retreat or discernment, retirement benefits and maybe even auto insurance at no expense to him, it is no surprise that he would have an affinity for a one party political system “nanny” government. Individual Human Rights? What’s are they? Didn’t Patrick Henry say “Give me liberty or give me death”?
I have no doubt that the Bishops visit was highly coordinated and choreographed but I fail to understand how a person that has reached the status he holds can be “tricked” into believing all that he sees and is told by the Chinese Government.
I don’t think it’s more likely that he saw what he wanted to see and was all too eager to convey it to the world, bashing the USA along the way.
Could you imagine if Rex Tillerson were to visit North Korea and return saying that everything we know about the regime is completely wrong and they are the bastion of civilized society?