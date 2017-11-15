You would never know that silence is preferred at the Churches I used to attend. It is a chatting disrupting social gathering of friendly get togethers before, during and after not to mention the bouncing up and down in the pews to the beat of the bongos and the strum of the guitar along with running up down and across the isles shaking hands and high fives during the peace sign and the incessant applause for anything and everything but especially for the band performance. Novus ordo is a wonderful place to go to catch up on all the latest where everyone is a priest with a particular leadership role to play and oh the politics, I have even had people in front me chatting and laughing it up in the communion line. The Pope is a little late in closing the barn doors, the damage is done. In my experience with the places I used to attend, you would never know it is God`s temple and we were there to worship, I say used to because now I belong to the Eastern Rite where it is called Divine Worship and it is, and I thank God every time I go.
Dear Holy Father, from your mouth to God’s ears…..Amen!!
Our Parish sounds like an auction in a marketplace before Mass. I have sent a copy of this article to our Parish Priest as I think we need to to take heed of Pope Francis on this important issue and that we would benefit immensely. From doing so.Thanks for posting the article.
Commenting on saying “hi ” to the person in front of you before mass should be high on the pontiffs to do list.
Appreciate Pope Francis reminding everyone. Hope pastors and Bishops echo it. This world is so full of itself, it constantly thinks that almost everything has priority over respect for God.
I for one am so delighted that our Holy Father is now speaking of issues that bother the majority of people. This matter of chitchat prior to mass and at other services has gotten out of hand, and it is great that the Holy Father himself is speaking to it. lLet us hope that the PEOPLE OF GOD hear him. We need prayer and quiet, the latter of which he too has spoken.
Beautiful! So often, the time before Mass is filled with the chatter of a social gathering, and not silence and prayer.
I hope the clergy can promote and encourage this cultural change at each parish.