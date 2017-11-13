Pope Francis prays with journalists on the papal flight en route to South Korea on Aug. 14, 2014. (Alan Holdren/CNA)

Pope Prays for Victims of Iraq-Iran Border Earthquake

More than 400 people are dead and almost 7,000 injured, as the Holy Father extends condolences and sorrow.

Elise Harris/CNA/EWTN News

VATICAN CITY — After an earthquake along the Iraq-Iran border left more than 400 people dead and almost 7,000 injured, Pope Francis voiced his sorrow for the loss of life and offered prayers for the dead and for rescue efforts.

In identical telegrams signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and sent to leaders in both Iran and Iraq, Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened” by news of the quake and assured all those affected of his “prayerful solidarity.”

Voicing sorrow to the families of the victims, the Pope offered prayers for the deceased and entrusted them to God’s mercy. He also prayed for the injured as well as the emergency personnel and civil authorities engaged in rescue efforts.

He closed the telegram by asking God for the “divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

The Pope’s telegram came just one day after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq, with aftershocks felt in Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey.

According to CNN, most of the deaths are from Iran. Rescue operations are underway in both countries, and Iran has already declared a three-day period of mourning.

The quake is the strongest to hit the region in recent years, though not the most deadly. Iran, which sits along a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, has experienced a number of earthquakes, with the most deadly being a 6.6 quake in 2003 that struck the city of Bam and killed some 26,000 people.

A decade earlier, in June 1990, roughly 37,000 people were killed in a major quake that leveled the cities of Rudbar, Manjil and Lushan.