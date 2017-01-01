VATICAN CITY — Stepping into a tumultuous legal battle involving a U.K. couple’s push for a say in the treatment and death of their terminally ill son, Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the child and asked that his parents’ wishes be respected.
“The Holy Father follows with affection and emotion the story of Charlie Gard and expresses his own closeness to his parents,” read a July 2 statement issued by Vatican spokesman Greg Burke.
“He prays for them, wishing that their desire to accompany and care for their own child to the end will be respected.”
The statement was made as the tense legal battle between Gard’s parents and the U.K. officials regarding how and when he will die comes to an end.
At just 11 months, Gard suffers from a rare degenerative brain disease called infantile onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, or MDDS.
With only 16 known cases in the world, the disease causes extensive brain damage. While Charlie Gard does have some brain function, he requires assistance to breathe, has periodic seizures, and is not expected to develop sophisticated mental abilities without treatment.
Gard’s parents were able to raise nearly $2 million in order to take him to the United States for an experimental treatment. Some doctors have been skeptical about the results; however, other patients currently undergoing the treatment have shown significant improvement.
But despite having the funds for the treatment, U.K. courts have ruled against the possibility, arguing that further treatment would cause harm to Gard. In addition, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that the Great Ormond Street Hospital, where the infant is staying, is not required to keep him on life support.
When his parents asked to take their son home to die, their request was denied. Gard’s life support machines were to be turned off Friday, but the courts allowed the parents to have more time with their child before his death.
Pope Francis’ statement follows an earlier response to the case from the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who, while arguing for the defense of life at all stages, including during illness, appeared sympathetic to the court’s ruling, saying that “aggressive medical procedures that are disproportionate to any expected results or excessively burdensome to the patient or the family” must be avoided.
Not only did the Pope’s statement appear to counter the position previously voiced by Archbishop Paglia, but on Friday, the day the infant’s life support was initially scheduled to be disconnected, he used his Twitter account to send a clear pro-life message in the infant’s favor.
Reading “To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all,” the tweet was shared by Burke, who added the hashtag “#CharlieGard,” clearly indicating that the Pope’s tweet was in reference to the infant.
As Gard’s parents continue to spend the remaining time with their son, public debate on the case continues to unfurl, with citizens protesting outside U.K. parliament and elsewhere (see more photos by Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin).
Whenever the Pontiff defends life, makes an orthodox statement it becomes ‘News Flash. Pontiff in favor of parental right to defend compromised innocent life!’ During the day of John Paul II, Benedict XVI it would be noticed but not front page news with emblazoned headlines. That tells us the sorry state we are in regarding doctrinal orthodoxy. That aside it is shocking that the European Union is an ethics forum with power to decide the fate of a compromised infant against the wishes of the parents. Ethically if life saving care is provided in a case that appears futile in restoring a normal status, and poses no threat of exhausting resources it should be permitted at the request of the proxy or proxies, the parents. The parents have the right to seek life saving care in the US. The European Union has absolutely no right to deny them that option. The Union’s argument is their intent to avoid needless suffering. Based on quality of life. That is exactly the rationale of pro mercy killing ethicist Peter Singer Princeton U. And what was formerly the argument of Nazi Philosopher Rosenberg in initiating the rationale that led to the murder of thousands in Germany. Including decorated WW I veterans. How evil slips its way back into the human psyche.
It is abominable that courts force death on a child in any case, and even more a child whose parents have the will and the funds to have him taken elsewhere for care. That is nothing other than wanting the child to die, and making him die, and it infuriates me and makes me sick, and it also makes me lose all trust and respect for the courts and the medical establishment.
Who made them God, to destroy the family’s right to do all they can for the child, and force them to watch their child die when they do in fact have another option? Who made these people the arbiter of whose life is worth living? While one hopes those who want the child to die are sincere, it looks like the same old “we think disabled or painful lives are not worth anything, therefore we rule that you must die.” As if people without “sophisticated mental abilities” or who have pain are worthless. Well, his parents prefer he live, imagine that. I think it an offense against God and against parental rights to rule in this manner. The fact that they wouldn’t let his parents take him home says it all. Probably they are afraid he won’t die if they do that, and the goal is to have him die. It infuriates me, these people who like to claim that living is a “harm” to a defenseless handicapped child.
Citing Pope Francis President Trump also voices support for Charlie Gard and his parents.
Link to article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-wants-to-save-baby-forced-off-life-support-against-parents-wishes
Wouldn’t have happened with Hillary!
“To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all,” We in the United States are going have quite a task ahead of us in that regard. Framed as “compassion” the Democrats will, as they have in several states, pursue the legalization of assisted suicide. We see the results in Belgium and the Netherlands where the blind and deaf and mentally ill are put to death at their request. We have seen it in Canada where a woman was held down by staff and family as lethal medication was administered to her. This isn’t something which is coming down the road. It’s something at our doorstep. And the ones who are delivering it are the usual suspects.