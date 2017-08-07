(via Wikipedia)

| Aug. 7, 2017

Pope Francis Prays for Nigeria Following Deadly Attack at a Catholic Church

Gunmen stormed St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Ozubulu early Sunday morning, killing at least 11 people and wounding 18 more.

CNA/EWTN News

VATICAN CITY — After a deadly attack at a Catholic church in southern Nigeria Aug. 6 left almost a dozen people dead and injured close to 20, Pope Francis conveyed his sympathy to the victims and their families, assuring the community of his prayers.

In an Aug. 7 telegram addressed to Bishop Hilary Paul Odili Okeke of Nnewi, Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury following the violent attack in St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu.”

The Pope extended his “heartfelt condolences to you and to all the faithful of the Diocese of Nnewi, in particular the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy,” and he offered blessings of “consolation and strength” upon the entire diocese.

The telegram, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, came after gunmen stormed the church early Sunday morning, killing at least 11 people and wounding 18 more.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. According to BBC News, local terror group Boko Haram, which has burned hundreds of churches and killed thousands during its more than decade-long insurgency in the country’s northeastern region, was not involved.

The attack is believed to have been the result of either a private feud or linked to drug trafficking.

Reports conflict as to whether there were one or two gunmen involved; however, police have begun a manhunt in the area in the hopes of finding those responsible.