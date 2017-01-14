Nation | Jan. 20, 2017
Pope Francis Offers Good Wishes and Prayers to President Trump
The Holy Father wrote to the new president on Inauguration Day.
Editor’s Note: The following is the letter that Pope Francis wrote to President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
The Honorable Donald Trump
President of the United States of America
The White House
Washington
Upon your inauguration as the forty-fifth president of the United States of America, I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far-sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity.
FRANCISCUS PP.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.