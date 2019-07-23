Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. (Wikimedia (CC BY 3.0).)

Pope Francis Names Bishop Mark Brennan to Follow Bransfield at West Virginia Diocese

The West Virginia episcopal appointment follows a Vatican communique July 19 stating that the Bishop emeritus of Wheeling-Charleston Michael J. Bransfield will no longer be allowed to participate in public Masses or live within his former diocese.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis Tuesday named Bishop Mark Brennan the Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia following financial corruption and alleged sexual assault by the former bishop of the diocese Michael J. Bransfield.

Brennan, 72, is an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, where he has served since his appointment in 2016.

Bransfield is reported to have sexually harassed, assaulted, and coerced seminarians, priests, and other adults during his time as Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston. He was also found to have given large cash gifts to high-ranking Church leaders, using diocesan funds.

Archbishop William E. Lori has served as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston since Pope Francis accepted Bransfield’s resignation on Sept. 13, 2018, five days after he reached the retirement age of 75.

Lori subsequently barred Bransfield from public ministry in both Wheeling-Charleston and Baltimore following an investigation, authorized by Pope Francis, found credible the accusations of serious financial misconduct and an established pattern of sexual malfeasance. Lori also announced that the Holy See would be conducting an additional evaluation of the investigation.

Bishop Mark Brennan will assume leadership in Wheeling-Charleston, a diocese of a little more than 110,000 Catholics following months of scandal as details of his predecessor’s financial corruption over his 13-year-long tenure became public.

Brennan was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Washington May 15, 1976. He obtained a bachelor’s degree at Brown University and attended Christ the King Seminary in New York and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome where he received a bachelor’s and master’s in theology.

He spent a year in the Dominican Republic doing “Hispanic Immersion Studies” in the 1980s, and served as a pastor at several parishes, providing pastoral ministry to the Hispanic community at St. Bartholomew parish from 1988-1989.

The bishop previously held the position of director of priestly vocations and priestly programs for the Archdiocese of Washington and has been a member of the Priests’ Council and the College of Consultors. He was Vicar Forane of “Northwest Deanery West” from 2002-2005 and Advocate of the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Washington in 2006.

In 2005 Brennan was given the title of Monsignor. In addition to English, he speaks Spanish and knows French and Italian.