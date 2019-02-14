Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell (Lucia Ballester/CNA)

Pope Francis Names Cardinal Kevin Farrell Camerlengo

He will prepare for a papal conclave and manage the Holy See in the period between a pope’s death/renunciation and election of a new pope.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA/EWTN News

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis Thursday nominated a new camerlengo, Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life and a former bishop of Dallas.

Cardinal Farrell’s responsibilities as camerlengo will include overseeing the preparations for a papal conclave and managing the administration of the Holy See in the period between a pope’s death or renunciation and the election of a new pope.

The office of camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, which is situated within the pontifical household, has been vacant since the death of Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran last July.

To take office, Cardinal Farrell, 71, will take an oath before Pope Francis, who will give him a scepter, a symbol of the authority of the camerlengo. The current scepter, covered in red velvet, dates to the papacy of Benedict XV.

Born in Ireland and ordained a priest in 1978 as a member of the Legion of Christ, Father Farrell eventually relocated to Washington, D.C., serving as director of Washington’s Spanish Catholic Center, before becoming the archdiocese’s finance officer in 1989.

In 2002, he became an auxiliary bishop of Washington, serving as moderator of the Curia and vicar general, a chief advisory role, to then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, with whom Bishop Farrell lived in a renovated parish building in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood.

He was named bishop of Dallas in 2007, where he served until his appointment as the first prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life in August 2016, which put him in charge of the planning of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in 2018 and World Youth Day in Panama in January 2019.

He became a cardinal in November 2016.

The camerlengo is one of two head officials of the Roman Curia who do not lose their office while the papacy is vacant. The position of camerlengo, which is regulated by the apostolic constitutions Pastor Bonus and Universi Dominici Gregis, administers Church finances and property during the interregnum.

Paragraph 17 of Universi Dominici Gregis establishes that “the camerlengo of Holy Roman Church must officially ascertain the Pope’s death” and “must also place seals on the Pope’s study and bedroom” and later “the entire papal apartment.”

The camerlengo is also responsible for notifying the cardinal vicar for Rome of the pope’s death, who then notifies the people of Rome by special announcement. He takes possession of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican and palaces of the Lateran and of Castel Gandolfo and manages their administration.

“During the vacancy of the Apostolic See, the camerlengo of Holy Roman Church has the duty of safeguarding and administering the goods and temporal rights of the Holy See, with the help of the three cardinal assistants, having sought the views of the College of Cardinals, once only for less important matters and on each occasion when more serious matters arise,” the constitution states.

Only the pope may choose the cardinal to fill the position of camerlengo, though he may also leave it vacant, in which case, the College of Cardinals would hold an election to fill the office at the start of a sede vacante.