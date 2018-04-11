VATICAN CITY — In a letter addressed to Chile’s bishops, Pope Francis admitted to making “serious mistakes” in handling the nation’s massive sex abuse crisis and asked for forgiveness.
The Holy Father summoned Chile’s bishops to Rome to address the issue, and invited victims to meet with him, as well.
Referring to a recent investigation of abuse cover-up in Chile carried out by Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Pope Francis said that after a “slow reading” of the report, “I can affirm that all the testimonies collected speak in a stark manner, without additives or sweeteners, of many crucified lives and I confess that this has caused me pain and shame.”
Francis admitted to misjudging the severity of the affair, telling Chile’s bishops that “I have made serious mistakes in the judgement and perception of the situation, especially due to a lack of truthful and balanced information.”
He asked the bishops to “faithfully communicate” this recognition, and he apologized to all those he might have offended.
In addition, he summoned all of Chile’s 32 bishops to Rome to discuss the conclusions of Archbishop Scicluna’s report in the third week of May, where they will discussion the conclusions of the report as well the Pope’s own conclusions on the matter.
In his letter, signed April 8, Divine Mercy Sunday, Francis said he wants the meeting to be “a fraternal moment, without prejudices or preconceived ideas, with the sole objective of making the truth shine in our lives.”
The decision to summon an entire bishops’ conference to Rome is remarkably significant. Nothing of the nature has happened since April 2002, when John Paul II met with 12 of 13 U.S. cardinals, eight of whom headed major dioceses, and two high-level representatives of the USCCB at the Vatican to address the abuse crisis in the United States, and told them they had handled the situation wrong.
In a tweet after an April 11 news conference on the letter in Chile, Jaime Coiro, spokesman for the Chilean bishops conference, said that in the coming weeks Pope Francis will also meet with some victims of abuse carried out by Chilean clergy, asking each one personally for forgiveness.
In comments to the media, Coiro recognized the damage done to minors who were abused, saying “we were not able to care for them adequately.” The coming weeks, he said, will be “an intense renewal of our vocation and mission” for the Church in Chile.
The Pope’s letter comes after Archbishop Scicluna made a Feb. 19-25 visit to the United States and Chile to investigate accusations of negligence on the part of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, who has been accused of covering up abuse of his longtime friend Fernando Karadima.
While in Chile, Archbishop Scicluna interviewed some 64 people related to the accusations and compiled an report that is some 2,300 pages long, which he delivered to Pope Francis March 20.
In 2011, Karadima was found guilty by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of sexually abusing several minors during the 1980s and 1990s, and sentenced to a life of prayer and solitude.
Opponents of Bishop Barros have been vocal since his 2015 appointment to lead the Diocese of Osorno, with many, including a number of Karadima’s victims, accusing the bishop of covering up the abuse, and also also at times participating.
Karadima’s victims have also accused three other Chilean bishops in addition to Bishop Barros who had been close to Karadima — Auxiliary Bishop Andrés Arteaga of Santiago, Bishop Tomislav Koljatic of Linares and Horacio Valenzuela of Talca — of cover-up.
Despite the protests, Bishop Barros has maintained his innocence, saying he didn’t know the abuse was happening. Pope Francis has backed him, and has refused to allow him to step down from his post, though the bishop has submitted a letter of resignation multiple times.
Francis’ decision to send Archbishop Scicluna to Santiago to investigate the accusations came after controversy flared during the pope’s Jan. 15-18 visit to Chile, during which he responded to a Chilean journalist who asked about the Bishop Barros issue, saying the accusations were “calumny,” because there was no proof.
The comment prompted uproar from the bishop’s critics, several of whom are victims of Karadima’s abuse. It also prompted Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, one of the Pope’s nine cardinal advisers and head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, to release a statement saying the words were painful to victims.
In a conversation with journalists on the way back to Rome, Pope Francis apologized, but said there was no evidence condemning Bishop Barros, and that so far, no victims had come forward.
However, less than one week after the decision to send Archbishop Scicluna to Chile was announced, one of Karadima’s victims, Juan Carlos Cruz, said in an interview with The Associated Press that in 2015 he had sent a letter to the Pope through the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, alleging that Bishop Barros had seen Karadima’s abuse and had at times participated.
Members of the commission confirmed the news, and said the commission’s head, Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, had indeed handed the letter to Pope Francis, raising the question of whether the Pope actually read the letter.
Before going to Santiago Feb. 19 to interview witnesses related to the Bishop Barros accusations, Archbishop Scicluna stopped in New York to interview Cruz. He then went to Santiago to interview additional witnesses related to the case.
Archbishop Scicluna is a well-regarded Vatican expert on sex abuse appeals cases. In addition to heading the Archdiocese of Malta, in 2015 he was named by the Pope to oversee a team in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith charged with handling appeals filed by clergy accused of abuse. He served as the congregation’s Promoter of Justice for 17 years, and is widely known for his expertise in the canonical norms governing allegations of sexual abuse.
In addition to his interviews on the Bishop Barros case, Scicluna also met with alleged victims of abuse by the Marist Brothers, a move that seemingly broadened the scope of his mandate in the country.
In August 2017, the Marist Brothers reported that a member of the congregation had admitted to abusing 14 boys in Chile. Earlier this year, the Marist Brothers began a canonical investigation of allegations of sexual abuse in Chile by some of its members.
In his letter to Chile’s bishops, Pope Francis said now is an “opportune” time to “put the Church of Chile in a state of prayer.”
“Now more than ever we cannot fall back into the temptation of verbiage or stain in ‘universals,’ he said, and told the bishops to look to Christ in the coming days and weeks.
“Let us look at his life and gestures, especially when he shows compassion and mercy to those who have erred. Let us love in the truth, let us ask for wisdom of heart and allow ourselves to be converted.”
Where did the “lack of truthful and balanced information” come from? The Chilean bishops?
This papacy will take decades to correct. Decades.
Good, Pope Francis. It’s good to be humble. Now, make another humble step and recognize that pro-life activists are fighting for those who are in immediate danger of being killed. Abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia are not equivalent with pollution, as your recent exhortation suggests.
Posted by ts:
“Good man Pope Francis. You messed up then you fessed up.”
Not really. He finished that sentence with: ‘...especially due to a lack of truthful and balanced information.’
Really, he said it wasn’t his fault. He didn’t have the right information. It’s his job, and he has the power to get the right information. The buck never stops with him, does it?
Is “serious mistake” the equivalent of “mortal sin”?
@Brian C. Share your comment.
Since this is a politically sensitive issue with the world, the apologize is given. Can we imagine his apologize for the wounded orthodox and traditionals?
Why has the bishop been left in place instead of being suspended until the meeting is over? It sounds like the report had significant evidence of the bishop’s compliance in this abuse so why leave him in place? PF just doesn’t get it I’m afraid.
What he really meant was that he was only trying to accompany the bishop. It just sounds like he was saying that he was wrong, but it was someone else’s fault for not providing good information.
It is right and healing to say, “I am sorry. Please forgive me.” And for everyone who truly is sorry, difficult as it may be for those wounded, the one who is sorry must be forgiven. This is what Christ has done for all of us, and it is what He expects all of us to do for one another. But He also expects the one who says he is sorry to bring forth fruit that demonstrates repentance (Matt 3:8; Lk 3:8). In a case such as this, repentance is made clear by removing Bishop Barros from his installation as Bishop of Osorno. Has he been removed?
An error in the beginning is an error indeed.
The media always plays down the fact that virtually all the abuse cases were caused by homosexual priests, like the one in Saginaw now. In the 1960s and 1970s the priesthood was viewed as the “happy hunting ground” by many gay men.
How unfortunate that the pope takes this long drawn out drama and now extends it into melodrama. And must the pope even throw in a jibe and hit at “universals”? What did he just say about “verbiage”! It’s as if he’s simply fishing for cheers from his usual supporters in the peanut gallery. And must he proffer the excuse of having received false information? Who is he trying to placate? A more admirable leader once let it be known that “the buck stops here”. Shades of Jimmy Swaggart’s public confession. At least Jimmy Swaggart’s church knew what do with him after his first confession.
The mistakes in doctrine and discipline of this disasterous papacy are without number and occur on almost a daily basis. In this instance, the truth about a homosexual priest-serial rapist have come to light in spite of, not because of, the efforts by Chile’s cardinals and bishops to suppress and cover it up and only because traditional Catholic blogs and websites, followed by the secular world media, furiously gave voice and prominence to the rape victims and forced Pope Bergoglio to back down on his repeated claims that the rape victims were liars. As hideous and outrageous as the Chilean scandal is, it is dwarfed by the dogmatic and moral errors relentlessly propagated by this pope in his phony, stage-managed synods on the family and on youth, his ghost-written, anti-magisterial Apostolic Exhortation on divorce and remarriage of public adulterers, his ongoing attempts to overturn Humanae Vitae and the intrinsic evil of contraception and to eliminate priestly celibacy, his ravaging of the Pontifical Academy of Life and the John Paul II Institute on Marriage and the family, his overthrow destroying the sovereignty of the Order of Malta and his suppression of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, to name only a few. How long will the Church wait for him to be converted, confess his errors in these areas, and finally making the truth shine as the Vicar of Jesus Christ, the Servant of the servants of God, and the Rock who confirms his brethren in the Catholic and Apostolic Faith?
Really Brian Cunningham. Try to remember the years of JPII and Benedict or maybe you would like to forget those years like so many Catholics.
TomT You seem to forget the years under JPII and the dictator style of governance. So easy to forget right. My way is the only way his motto.
I can’t recall Francis admitting to error on a major matter - his lack of empathy for his critics is not a good sign. But give him credit. Let’s also hope that he acts against Barros if the main can be reasonably charged with abuse. And let’s also hope he likes more closely at his good friend Cardinal Maradiaga and Bishop Juan José Pineda in Honduras. Pineda has been credibly charged with a string of abuse cases, and Maradiaga seems to lose track of millions of dollars in a very poor country. Abuse issues are very different from theological or pastoral problems. Francis can junk Church tradition completely and the secular press wouldn’t know it or would approve. Sexual abuse is a very different matter - abuse did huge harm to the US Church and the “people’s Pope” won’t find defenders if the secular press smells that scent of blood. Of course nobody complained when Francis brought Cardinal Danneels back for the family synod. Francis also gave disgraced bishop Roger Mahoney an honorary task - which led to a minor debacle just a few weeks ago. If Francis gets stung on this issue he’ll have no choice but to become much more proactive. A new abuse scandal, tied to Francis’ leadership could throw off what appears to be a very long agenda for change inside the Church.
I might be wrong, but I can’t recall another Pope having the courage and honesty to admit to the “serious errors” of how he/the Church mishandled the sex abuse crises of their papacies. And I think we all can stipulate to the fact that serious errors were made.
this is CRIMINAL, the Authorities should hunt down every single priest who has committed and continues to commit these crimes against children and adults, none of these men who commit such crimes should be in ministry -NONE. The recent debacle in Saginaw , MI is an example..how does a Bishop NOT COOPERATE WITH AUTHORITIES. ??? Pope Francis has done nothing, and has been a mistake, constant PR debacles and bamboozles confusing the Laity and the sheep….Hold the Bishops accountable.
Saddest part about it? There were SOOOOOO many example of how not to handle abuse. He ignored them all. Vatican continues to make the same mistakes over and over and over and over….....
Divine Mercy Sunday. God bless Pope Francis. THE MAN.
The bottom-line question is: Has the Pope removed Bishop Barros? If not, why not?
Thank goodness Archbishop Scicluna was sent as he has the experience and the fortitude to get to the bottom of this regardless. Maybe this is another wake up call to the pope to never assume the word of the clergy over those who are saying they have been abused. This had been going on for far too long, and a debt of gratitude goes out to the faithful in Chile and the victims for not backing down. Now the RCC can look to Eastern Europe and Africa for the next wave of abuses and they better listen and act regardless.
Good man Pope Francis. You messed up then you fessed up.
Francis papacy has been one huge mistake. Never before has a pope had to have PR people explain how he “mispoke” hundreds of times.
But, then we have never before had a pope with personal opinions on so many things (totally unrelated to the Church or morality) that he just had to share with the world.
Very painful for ordinary Catholics who are confronted by such reports and have no means of verification. My response is: “If the mechanic is disinterested in cars why burn the owner’s manual?”
This is not the only mistake he`s made. There are many and it all relates to his dictatorship style of governance. The my way is the only way mentality no matter what the dogmas, doctrine or Christ said.