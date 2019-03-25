Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, former archbishop of Santiago de Chile ( Alan Holdren/CNA)

Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Chilean Cardinal Accused of Cover-Up

Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, 77, denies covering up any abuse.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis Saturday accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Santiago de Chile, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati Andrello, who has faced accusations that he was involved in covering up the crimes of several abusive priests.

Cardinal Ezzati’s resignation was originally submitted to Pope Francis in May 2018, along with the rest of the Chilean bishops. The Pope March 23 named Capuchin Bishop Celestino Aos Braco to oversee the Archdiocese of Santiago as apostolic administrator until the appointment of Cardinal Ezzati’s successor.

Cardinal Ezzati, 77, is the eighth Chilean bishop to have his resignation accepted since last May. The cardinal has come under scrutiny by Chilean authorities for the possible cover-up of the crimes of abusive priests Fernando Karadima, Rigoberto Tito Rivera Muñoz and Oscar Munoz Toledo. He denies covering up any abuse.

In an interview with Informe Especial this month, Cardinal Ezzati denied knowing and giving money to Daniel Rojas Alvarez, who was about 40 when he was sexually assaulted by Father Rigoberto Tito Rivera Muñoz in a room of the Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral in 2015.

Rojas claims he told Cardinal Ezzati of the attack during a confession and that the archbishop asked him to pray for the abuser, gave him 30,000 pesos ($45), and asked him not to share what had happened.

In the Informe Especial interview, Cardinal Ezzati said: “I hear confessions in the cathedral, especially during the time of Holy Week, but I am not aware of having heard his confession, because I don’t know him and still less am I aware of giving him a hug and telling him that a priest would give him some money in my name; that’s not it, this is all very unfortunate, but that’s not the case.”

Asked if he ever had contact with Rojas, the cardinal said, “No.”

Chilean police raided several archdiocesan offices last summer after Rivera Munoz was linked to a suspected network of 14 abuser-priests in the neighboring Diocese of Rancagua, approximately 40 miles south of Santiago.

During one of the searches, authorities discovered a 2013 letter from a former bishop of Rancagua to Cardinal Ezzati criticizing the cardinal for his response to victims of Father Fernando Karadima. Karadima was a serial abuser of minors whose relationship with Bishop Juan Barros triggered a scandal that has engulfed the Chilean Church for months.

Cardinal Ezzati later invoked his legal right to silence after being summoned for questioning by a state prosecutor.

The intended questioning was likely to have been focused on what the cardinal knew about his former archdiocesan chancellor, Father Oscar Munoz Toledo, who was arrested in July 2018 following allegations he sexually abused seven minors.

Father Munoz has already admitted to sexually abusing one minor, but investigators believe the archdiocese may have been aware of as many as four of his victims. Cardinal Ezzati was called as prosecutors consider his involvement in a potential cover-up of Father Munoz’s crimes.

According to Crux, Cardinal Ezzati’s replacement to manage the Archdiocese of Santiago, Bishop Aos Braco, was charged in 2012 with investigating abuse allegations by former seminarians against five priests of the Diocese of Valparaiso, Chile.

As the diocesan promoter of justice, Bishop Aos Braco reportedly spent three months looking into the allegations before dismissing them on a lack of evidence. One of the accused priests has since died, and the others have either been suspended from ministry or are being investigated for abuse, Crux reports.