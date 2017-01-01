A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by police officers in the Las Ramblas area on Aug. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

World | Aug. 17, 2017

Pope, Catholic Leaders Pray for Victims of Barcelona Terrorist Attack

Van mows down pedestrians, killing at least 13 and injuring some 100 people.

CNA/EWTN News

BARCELONA, Spain — The Pope and other Catholic leaders voiced prayers for victims after a van sped into a crowd of people in the Las Ramblas tourist area of Barcelona on Thursday, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens more.

“The Holy Father has learned with great concern what is happening in Barcelona,” said a statement from the Holy See Press Office. “The Pope prays for victims of this attack and wishes to express his closeness to all the Spanish people, in particularly the injured and families of the victims.”

Bishop José Gil Tamayo, secretary general of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, also released a statement, saying on Twitter, “We follow with concern and prayers the situation of victims of the mass outrage in Las Ramblas. Our solidarity with the victims and Barcelona.”

Witnesses reported that the van appeared to move deliberately as it mowed down people in the crowded pedestrian zone, according to the BBC. Local media reported that the driver fled on foot and that a suspect was later arrested.

Police confirmed that more than a dozen people were killed in the attack and some 100 injured. They declared the incident a terrorist attack. The Associated Press is reporting that the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

In a statement, the U.S. bishops condemned terrorism and offered prayers.

"Terrorist attacks on innocent civilians can never be justified," the statement read.

It added, "Our prayers are with the families of those slain and injured in a particular way as we also pray for an end to terrorism."

Read the full statement here.

This story was updated with the latest number of deaths and injuries on 5pm Eastern Aug. 17.

USCCB statement was added just before 5:30pm.