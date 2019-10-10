Bishop John Jenik (Courtesy photo, Archdiocese of New York via CNA)

Pope Accepts Resignation of NY Auxiliary Under Investigation for Abuse

Neither the Vatican nor the Archdiocese of New York have announced the results of a preliminary investigation into allegations against Bishop John Jenik.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis accepted Thursday the resignation of Bishop John Jenik as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York and appointed two New York priests as auxiliaries of the archdiocese.

Bishop Jenik, 75, was removed from ministry last year after the archdiocese found credible an accusation of sexual abuse against him. Bishop Jenik, who has been an auxiliary of New York since 2014, maintains his innocence.

Neither the Vatican nor the Archdiocese of New York have announced the results of a preliminary investigation into the abuse allegations against Bishop Jenik.

Bishop Jenik’s alleged victim, Michael Meenan, 53, said last November that Bishop Jenik cultivated an inappropriate relationship with him during the 1980s that involved dozens of trips upstate to Bishop Jenik’s country house, where Bishop Jenik allegedly groped him in bed.

Meenan’s allegation was reviewed by the Lay Review Board of the Archdiocese of New York, which concluded “the evidence is sufficient to find the allegation credible and substantiated.”

Bishop Jenik, who has served as pastor at Our Lady of Refuge parish since 1985, wrote in an Oct. 29 letter to his parishioners that he continues “to steadfastly deny that I have ever abused anyone at any time.”

The case is being reviewed by the Vatican, most likely at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, sources says, before being passed to Pope Francis for judgment.

Pope Francis Oct. 10 also appointed two New York priests, Fathers Edmund Whalen and Gerardo Colacicco, to serve as auxiliary bishops in the archdiocese.

Father Whalen, 61, has been the vicar of clergy for New York since January. He was previously dean of Msgr. Farrell High School on Staten Island for eight years.

From Staten Island, Father Whalen studied at Cathedral College in Douglaston, New York, and at the Pontifical North American College and Gregorian University in Rome. He later received a doctorate in moral theology from the Alfonsianum, a graduate school of theology in Rome. He was ordained a priest of New York in 1984.

Father Colacicco, 64, is from Poughkeepsie, New York. He attended St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers and has a license in canon law from Rome’s Angelicum university.

He was ordained a priest in 1982. In addition to serving in parishes, Father Colacicco has worked in the archdiocesan tribunal as a defender of the bond and a judge. Since 2015, he has been pastor of St. Joseph-Immaculate Conception parish in Millbrook.