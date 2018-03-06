Pope Paul VI ( Wikimedia Commons 3.0 via CNA)

Paul VI Canonization Likely This October, Cardinal Parolin Says

Nothing is official yet, Vatican has stressed.

Catholic News Agency

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, told CNA Tuesday that “Paul VI’s canonization will likely take place in October,” although nothing is official yet.

While it has been reported that the late Pope’s canonization will take place after an October Synod of Bishops meeting, Cardinal Parolin stressed to CNA that “we cannot say this with certainty, as the Pope needs to approve the miracle before, and then there must be a consistory to set the date of the canonization.”



Greg Burke, director of the Holy See Press Office, said that the canonization is “expected,” but that nothing can be said before it is officially scheduled.



Blessed Paul VI was beatified by Pope Francis Oct. 19, 2014.



After a person is beatified, another miracle, which takes place after the beatification, must be recognized to advance the cause of canonization. In Blessed Paul VI’s case, the miracle attributed to his intercession is the healing of an unborn child during the fifth month of pregnancy.



A few days after Paul VI’s beatification, a pregnant mother asked for his intercession while praying at Santa Maria delle Grazie Shrine in Brescia, the region from which Paul VI hailed. Her daughter was born healthy and remains in good health.



The Congregation for the Causes of Saints reportedly approved the miracle Feb. 6, and it now awaits approval from Pope Francis.