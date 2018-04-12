VATICAN CITY — The Pontifical Commission for Latin America has proposed that Pope Francis convoke a synod on the role of women in the life and mission of the Church.
The proposal is contained in a 15-paragraph statement approved by the Pontifical Commission for Latin America’s plenary assembly one month ago and published April 11 in L’Osservatore Romano.
The Pontifical Commission for Latin America stressed that the Catholic Church “must be freed from prejudices, stereotypes and discriminations” women are subjected to, and for this reason, a “pastoral conversion” is needed in order to ask women’s forgiveness “for all the situations” in which Christian communities “have been and are accomplices of attempt against women’s dignity.”
The document also challenged local dioceses to be courageous and to “denounce all the forms of discrimination and oppression, of violence and exploitation” to which women have been subjected.
The commission warned against “cultural and ideological colonization” spread from “well-organized lobbies” sometimes “instrumentalizing feminist claims” in order to argue against the truth of marriage and family.
The Pontifical Commission of Latin America asked the Church to “multiply and widen the places and the opportunities of women’s cooperation to pastoral structure” in parishes, dioceses, episcopal conferences and in the Roman Curia.
It is — according to the document — “a needed and urgent opening” that requires “an investment in the Christian, theological and professional formation” of women, whether they are religious sisters or members of the laity, so that they can “work at the same level with men.”
The statement promoted an education tackling “male chauvinist resistance, frequent paternal and familiar absence, and irresponsibility in sexual behavior.”
It also promoted research on those issues in Catholic universities, as “the era of feminism might be a good liberating occasion” that might “claim the full respect of women’s dignity and at the same time a responsible paternity” committed to “raising children at the mother’s side.”
The statement said that the modern era requires “a change of mentality and a process of transformation” similar to that which Pope Francis “made concrete” with the two synods on the family “that led to the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia,” to be followed by the upcoming bishops’ Synod on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment to be held in October.
The plenary assembly of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America was held March 6-9. The theme, chosen by Pope Francis, was “The Woman: A Pillar in the Edification of the Church and Society in Latin America.”
Exceptionally, the plenary assembly included some women, unusual because all members and consultors of the commission are cardinals and bishops. Topics of discussion during the assembly were the promotion of the woman in Latin America, the presence of the Virgin Mary and the role of women in evangelizing Latin American people, and also the woman as “pillar of the family” and the role of women in catechesis, society, politics.
It is expected that the role of women will be discussed at a Special Synod for the Panamazonic Region in 2019 and at the October 2018 synod on young adults and vocations. It is possible that the next Ordinary Synod Bishops, scheduled for 2021, could also be dedicated to a discussion on women.
Pope Francis has often spoken about the importance of the role of the woman in society, and in 2016 he set up a commission to study the possibility of ordaining women as deacons.
Archbishop Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was appointed president of a commission composed of 12 members, six men and six women. The members are: Msgr. Piero Coda; Sister Nuria Calduch-Benages; Francesca Cocchini; Father Robert Dodaro; Father Santiago Madrigal Terrazas; Sister Mary Malone; Father Karl-Heinz Menke; Father Amailble Musoni; Father Bernard Pottier; Marianne Schlosser; Michelina Tenace; Phyllis Zagano.
According to sources, the commission is drafting its final report, expected to be presented to the Pope within this year.
The issue of women deacons had been discussed in the recent past. A 2002 report issued by the International Theological Commission, titled “From Diakonia of Christ to the Diakonia of the Apostles,” dedicated a whole chapter to the role of women deacons in the ancient Church.
With regard to the ordination of women to the diaconate, the documents stressed that “deaconesses” of the tradition of the ancient Church cannot be considered the same as ordained deacons. In addition, the document underscored that both the ecclesial tradition and the magisterium consider diaconal ministry an element of holy orders.
Based on those two points, the document suggested that women could not be ordained to the diaconate.
Though he was aware of the work done in the past, Pope Francis wanted to appoint a new commission, in order to clear out any possible doubt and to have a final word on that.
I did a little research on the subject of female deacons. The Bible in Rom. 16 v. 1 mentions Phoebe, “a minister of the church at Cenchrae” (NABRE). The word “minister” is the translation of the word “diakonos” which is the same as deacon. I came across an article by Daniel L. Akin on the http://www.biblestudytools.com website on Deacons and Deaconesses. One of the Scriptures cited is Titus 2 v. 3-4, which reads: “Similarly, older women should be reverent in their behavior…teaching what is good, so that they may train younger women to love their husbands and children”. He mentions that ‘women would have engaged in physical and spiritual service to other women’. A diaconate of women in this type of role is Biblical. I also checked the USCCB to learn the role of deacons in the Catholic Church. According to the USCCB, deacons are ‘Ministers of Word, Sacrament, and Charity. They proclaim the Gospel, preach, teach, baptize, lead in prayer, witness marriages, and conduct funeral services. They identify those in need and marshal the Church’s resources to help them.’ Looking at this, it seems that if there were to be a diaconate of women, it would have to be modified. Deacons in the Catholic Church are almost like priests in their function and in fact ‘students for the priesthood are ordained deacons first’.
Looks like someone in the churches hierarchy is
drinking the liberal kool-aid. Found this quote in
article of interest:
” It also promoted research on those issues in Catholic universities,
as the era of feminism might be a good liberating occasion.”
The era of feminism a good start-not really folks.
Please follow Christ and think thru what is presented
in this article.
And there it is: Now the Church is to apologize to Women for historical abuse! Domine, salva nos! Has no one read the Theology of the Body, the Acts of St John Paul II, the work of Card. Ratzinger before Pontificate and after, and the very active role Women have been encouraged to take in the church during the Pontificate of Pope Francis? Where have all these people been? Recently our Prime Misiter vilified Pope Francis for not apologizing to our First Nations for the church’s role in the the Residential Schools. Is every Pontiff going to have to add his installation promises an apology for every thing that has been apologized for since Vatican II? This agenda to polarize the church is the Devil’s work and these ladies are just being as obtuse as they possibly can be. Every parish in our diocese is practically run on a daily basis by Women. They make the decisions, propose the Changes and organize the ministries to a flawless degree. Those are the things that the pre-Vatican II priest usually did along with the Nuns in his parish! Women are not deemed “unworthy of the Priestly Ordination”, they aren’t deemed anything at all. Is Jesus going to have to apologize for the way he set up the Church? Is God the Father going to have to do penance for being Discriminatory! we have developed a terrible sense of History, we want to right all the perceived wrongs of former time because they don’t conform to Betty Fredan’s point of view about women, or Ru Paul’s view of Homosexuality, Nancy Pelosi’s soit disant New Catholic moral theology! Everyone wants to fight these days, and yet St. Paul says: Be of one mind and one Spirit in Christ! If we aren’t, it ain’t God’s fault or the Bishop’s fault or the Pope’s fault, it our own fault individually, because we ant the Church to reflect MY values over those of others! I tremble at this proposed synod on the role of Women in the church, because there won’t be dialogue just an exaltation of Intellectual Pride and Arrogance! and discrimination of Male/Female complementarity!
“... and for this reason, a “pastoral conversion” is needed in order to ask women’s forgiveness “for all the situations” in which Christian communities “have been and are accomplices of attempt against women’s dignity.”
Here we go again. I am a woman and I didn’t ask for this. I keep seeing groups out there demanding changes, apologies, and a constant sense of guilt on behalf of third parties.
We don’t need this. It’s embarrassing to have people walking on eggshells around us. That’s for Liberals, whose whole intent is to get others to be afraid to speak spontaneously.
If you think you have not treated women as you should, from the guy in the pew to the Pope, just straighten up and do better going forward. We don’t need special treatment, just equal treatment.
I don’t need women priests, bishops or Popes. I just need Catholic ones.
Let’s have those female deacons ASAP so we can quickly move on to female priests. To be fair, let’s also have some male nuns.
As a woman I am sick to death of this ridiculous “focus on women.” God only knows what kind of nonsense BS would come from such a synod.
How about a synod on the Four Last Things? Or on the dangers of needing to be loved/praised/honored by the world?
How about we talk about the fact that human beings are sinners in need of grace, the sacraments and salvation. Whether they are male or female (and, btw, that’s the only genders that exist) - we all need the same things.
The Church has already spoken authoritatively against discrimination against women. This appears little more than a PC method of going through the back door to push for some sort of female clergy establishment. There is little to be gained from such a synod and a great opening for all manner of mischief.
how about a men’s conferenc? For 70 years all we hear about is women. Women in the church, the role of women.. it’s nauseating. and it gets nowhere. The Church should show no bias. Boys in the west are a mess… drugs, suicide, depression.. now more on women! The good women i know likewise despise the overdone topic. LEt’s talk ‘people’. Francis does have favourites!Boys and the unborn are not first on his list. This Pope will reach few as long as he places the unborn on par with the others in society, as he does. There is no one more defenseless than the unborn. THe unborn represent the beginning of all life, and it all begins and ends in the womb. This Pope doesn’t see it that way. It’s costing all of us, as we see Church vocations and attendence way down now. The entire truth must be spoken or peope will leave. This Pope is bias, sorry to say.
Creeping Militant Feminism in an already feminized Church that is rapidly becoming a Woman’s Club. No wonder there are so few men at church. What man wants to join a Woman’s Club? Or what (biological) woman a Man’s Club? Almost universally the only male in the Sanctuary is the priest. Everyone else is a woman: (EXTRAORDINARY) “Ministers” of Communion, Altar Servers (“Server” has by and large become synonymous with “altar girl”); the lectors are woman, the “Music” directors, the choir, the Parish Councils are majority women. What message does this send to men? Catholicism is a Woman’s Club of strident feminists taking the lead fight against the enemy they see as male “patriarchy” in the Church. Incredible nonsense! See it for what is really is — Feminism. And understand why there are fewer men at Mass.
How about a synod that focuses on the role of men in the Church? The Church is already, in reality on the ground, being led by women at all levels. Why do we need another synod to talk about the gifts that women bring while we have absolutely NOTHING to call men back into the church. Shaming men is not a winning strategy - is a Church that can appeal to men and draw them back in not worth talking about? Endless research already shows that most mass-going Catholics are women, and research shows that if men (husbands, fathers) attend Mass, then the likelihood of the rest of the family and children will stick with their faith. Folks - the crisis is on the male side, not the female side. Synods like this will only continue to demonstrate that the emphasis and focus is on women, and will continue to drive men away. So be it!
Women have a unique role in the church as we receive the love of God and in turn return the love of God through a dedicated prayer life, acts of charity and being faithful leaders in our community. PLEASE do not mix up the roles of woman as receiver and men as givers. There are unique aspects to our femininity that men cannot experience. For example, men will never feel life move within their womb. Jesus had a special heart for women, and the church should also. But women should not be in positions as deacons. Men are the givers of God’s Word. Women must learn to be privileged to receive this Word, nurture it, and carry it out into our families, work places and acts of charity.
what could possibly go wrong? Especially with Francis in charge!
I wanted to post a longer comment opposing the “leaked” plan for Pope Francis to approve ordination of female deacons, but since my last comment about Pope Francis was censored by National Catholic Register, I won’t bother. Nor will I resume the regular financial contributions to NCR that I had been sending them prior to their censoring my postings. I generally agree with NCR editorial policies, particularly the wonderful articles by Edward Pentin, NCR’s Rome Correspondent; but once NCR and/or CNA started censoring my postings based on my views versus theirs, it became time to move on to other Catholic media blogs.
I am sorry to say that the Church in Latin America has been infiltrated by radical people for many decades.
Marriage rates are plummeting. Maybe the synod will examine the effect feminism has had in this. But not likely, is it.
More promotion of feminist demands for equality will only exacerbate the ills of modern society. Men and women are different and have different roles in God’s plan for mankind, as the New Testament makes clear.
One hates to say it, but the Latin American contribution to Roman Catholicism has become toxic. A Church that laid in bed with dictators and oligarchs for centuries needs some serious self-reflection. Its hard to tell if the social decomposition preceded the ecclesial. Take some responsibility to clean up your own act before you distribute it globally. Most everyone is fed up with the utter nonsense emanating from down the way.
I think the Pontifical Commission for Latin America should study the failed Episcopal church that has already had the liberal theological wizards whip up a new potion for them and they have crash landed as the people left that church as they put the most important commandment to love God first behind the things of the world.If you want to make the Catholic church into a protestant church it will fail.The Catholic church stands on the Eucharist and no earthly gimmick can replace that.
“Pope Francis has often spoken about the importance of the role of the woman in society, and in 2016 he set up a commission to study the possibility of ordaining women as deacons.” ...