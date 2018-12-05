Nation | Dec. 5, 2018
Pa. Court Orders 11 Names Permanently Redacted From Grand Jury Report
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday cited due process for its decision.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Citing due process, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday wrote that the names of 11 former and current priests in a grand jury report on allegations of clerical sexual abuse of minors are to remain permanently redacted.
