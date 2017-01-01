(Dennis Callahan/denniscallahanphotos.smugmug.com via Flickr, CC BY SA 2.0)

Culture of Life | May. 12, 2017

Our Lady of Fatima, 1917-2017

Fatima-focused stories.

The Editors

May 13 marks 100 years since the Blessed Virgin first appeared to shepherd children Lucia dos Santos and her cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, in a field in Fatima, Portugal.

In the 100 years since, the information revealed by the Blessed Mother in her appearances to the children revealed the scope of what was to befall the world in the 20th century, the bloodiest century on human record, as well as a remedy to correct it: praying the Rosary.

The centennial will be observed with a visit from Pope Francis. Jacinta and Francisco will be canonized during the Holy Father’s May 12-13 visit. EWTN will carry live coverage of the event as well as special Fatima-related programming.

