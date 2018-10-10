Nation | Oct. 10, 2018
Oakland Diocese to Release Names of Clergy Credibly Accused of Sex Abuse
The list, to be released in roughly 45 days, will include the names of diocesan and religious priests, as well as extern priests.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Bishop Michael Barber of Oakland has announced that the California diocese will release the names of all clerics credibly accused of the sexual abuse of a minor.
