Sister Ajayi, EHJ, one of the six religious women who were freed Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy of Father Kevin Oselumhense Anetor)

Nigerian Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Nuns

Local Christians rejoiced after the nuns, who were taken from their convent last November, were released unharmed on Saturday.

CNA/EWTN News

UROMI, Nigeria — During a two-day police operation, six women religious who were captured in Nigeria’s Edo state two months ago were released unharmed on Saturday, generating much joy from the Christian community.

The women were freed during a Jan. 6 police operation, but their captors were able to escape.

They had been kidnapped Nov. 13, 2017 from the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent in Iguoriakhi. Taken by unknown gunmen, three of the women were professed nuns — Sister Roseline Isiocha, Sister Aloysius Ajayi and Sister Frances Udi — and the other three were aspirants. Sister Ajayi was released first, followed several hours later by the others.

“We are happy; to God be the glory,” said the convent’s mother superior, Mother Agatha Osarekho.

“They are fine and are receiving some medical checkup in a hospital,” she added, according to the Scottish Catholic Observer.



Sister Agatha received a ransom request of $55,000 for the women’s return, but she did not pay it.

Although the criminals were not captured, Sister Agatha applauded the efforts of authorities.

Father Kevin Oselumhense Anetor, a priest of the Diocese of Uromi, where the women were kidnapped, posted on Facebook thanking “all the men and women of goodwill who worked and prayed tirelessly behind the scenes for the release of our sisters. We thank the mother superior of the EHJ for her patience and strong will, and her sisters for their solidarity during these days of trial.”

“We thank the Catholic Archdioceses of Benin and Lagos for their support and prayers, and indeed the Catholic and non-Catholic World, for their vigilance and prayers,” he added.

Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos had, earlier that week, urged government authorities to intensify their investigation into the abduction, saying, “We still do hope that the security agencies would do much more than is being done now to ensure that the sisters are released.”

Nigeria’s bishops had decried the nuns’ kidnapping in December, calling it a product of the “agents of darkness.”

Pope Francis also brought attention to the plight of the religious women, praying for them at his Dec. 17 Angelus address.

An Italian missionary priest, Father Maurizio Pallù, was kidnapped in Edo state for a week in October 2017. In Imo state, Father Cyriacus Onunkwo was kidnapped and killed in September of the same year.