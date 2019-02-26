World | Feb. 26, 2019
New Documents Challenge Vatican Claims About Accused Argentine Bishop
Newspaper purports Vatican knew about Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta before 2017 appointment to a Vatican office, which Vatican has denied.
VATICAN CITY — An Argentine newspaper has published documents purporting to show that the Vatican knew about allegations of sexual abuse by Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta before his December 2017 appointment to a Vatican office, a charge that the Vatican has repeatedly denied.
