Pia de Solenni (Courtesy of Thomas Aquinas College via CNA)

Nation | Aug. 17, 2017

Moral Theologian Pia de Solenni Named Chancellor of Diocese of Orange

De Solenni will be the head administrator and secretary of the Curia, as well as adviser to Bishop Kevin Vann.

CNA/EWTN News

ORANGE, Calif.— Moral theologian and cultural analyst Pia de Solenni has been appointed chancellor for the Diocese of Orange in California, effective Aug. 28.

“Pia is an inspirational and well-respected theologian and has proven herself a thoughtful and humble leader within our Church,” said Bishop Kevin Vann in a statement announcing the appointment.

“We are blessed as a diocese to benefit from her expertise, passion and faith. I look forward to the many gifts that she will continue to bring to bear in service to the people of Orange.”

As chancellor — the diocese’s highest senior lay position — de Solenni will be the head administrator and secretary of the Curia, official archivist and record keeper, and aid in protecting the integrity of the faith. She will help support the administrative and ministry efforts of the bishop and will advise the bishop on various writings and questions involving doctrine and dogma affecting the Church’s local work.

Currently, de Solenni serves as a theological consultant to the office of the bishop, as well as associate dean of the Augustine Institute’s satellite campus at Christ Cathedral in Orange. She holds a doctorate in sacred theology from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.

An expert on moral issues pertaining to bioethics, culture and women’s issues, she has given commentary for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, as well as the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, among others, including the National Catholic Register.

With more than 1.3 million Catholics, the Diocese of Orange is the 12th-largest diocese in the United States.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the Diocese of Orange as chancellor. I am very grateful to Bishop Vann for his confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity,” de Solenni said.