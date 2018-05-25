(EWTN)

Memorial Day Mercy

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

Praying for the dead, one of the Church’s spiritual works of mercy, takes on a more poignant purpose for us as we celebrate Memorial Day, which honors the U.S. men and women who died in the service of their country.

As I have said repeatedly in this space, prayer is the most vital weapon at our disposal. And on Memorial Day, coming together in prayer connects all of us, however many miles apart we are. In addition, by dedicating prayers for the souls of the men and women who paid the ultimate price for God and country, we entrust them to the care of our Heavenly Father.

To that end, I would recommend that you honor a fallen friend or family member by requesting a Mass intention for them and by keeping a book of prayer intentions that includes their names. Visit a war memorial or cemetery this Memorial Day, and pray for the often-forgotten men and women whose names are inscribed in stone. And be comforted that their names will be remembered in heaven.

God bless you!