Mary’s Fatima Messages to the Shepherd Children

What did Our Lady tell the Fatima seers?

May 13

“Please don’t be afraid of me. I’m not going to harm you.”

“I come from heaven.”

“I want you to return here on the 13th of each month for the next six months, and at the very same hour. Later I shall tell you who I am and what it is that I most desire. And I shall return here yet a seventh time.”

“Will you offer yourselves to God and bear all the sufferings he sends you? In atonement for all the sins that offend him? And for the conversion of sinners? [The children said, “We will.”] Then you will have a great deal to suffer, but the grace of God will be with you and will strengthen you.”

“Say the Rosary every day, to bring peace to the world and an end to the war.”

June 13

“I want you to come here on the 13th of next month. I want you to continue saying the Rosary every day. And after each one of the mysteries, my children, I want you to pray in this way: ‘O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fire of hell. Take all souls to heaven, especially those who are most in need.’ I want you to learn to read and write, and later I will tell you what else I want of you.”

“I shall take Jacinta and Francisco [to heaven] soon, but you [Lucia] will remain a little longer, since Jesus wishes you to make me known and loved on earth. He wishes also for you to establish devotion in the world to my Immaculate Heart. … My child … you must not be sad. I will be with you always, and my Immaculate Heart will be your comfort and the way which will lead you to God.”

July 13

“I want you to come back here on the 13th of next month. Continue to say the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary, to obtain the peace of the world and the end of the war, because only she can obtain it.”

“You must come here every month, and in October I will tell you who I am and what I want. I will then perform a miracle so that all may believe.”

“Make sacrifices for sinners, and say often, especially while making a sacrifice: ‘O Jesus, this is for love of thee, for the conversion of sinners, and in reparation for offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.’”

[After showing the children a vision of hell]: “You have seen hell, where the souls of poor sinners go. It is to save them that God wants to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart. If you do what I tell you, many souls will be saved, and there will be peace.”

“This war will end, but if men do not refrain from offending God, another and more terrible war will begin during the pontificate of Pius XI. When you see a night that is lit by a strange and unknown light [this occurred on Jan. 28, 1938], you will know it is the sign God gives you that he is about to punish the world with war and with hunger, and by the persecution of the Church and the Holy Father.”

“To prevent this, I shall come to the world to ask that Russia be consecrated to my Immaculate Heart, and I shall ask that on the First Saturday of every month Communions of reparation be made in atonement for the sins of the world. If my wishes are fulfilled, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, then Russia will spread her errors throughout the world, bringing new wars and persecution of the Church; the good will be martyred, and the Holy Father will have much to suffer; certain nations will be annihilated.

“But in the end my Immaculate Heart will triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she will be converted, and the world will enjoy a period of peace. In Portugal the faith will always be preserved.

“… Remember, you must not tell this to anyone except Francisco [who could not hear Our Lady during the apparitions].”

“When you pray the Rosary, say after each mystery: ‘O my Jesus, forgive us, save us from the fire of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those who are most in need.’”

Aug. 19

“Come again to the Cova da Iria on the 13th of next month, my child, and continue to say the Rosary every day. In the last month I will perform a miracle so that all may believe.”

“I want you [Lucia] to have two ardors [to carry statues] made, for the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. I want you and Jacinta to carry one of them with two other girls. You will both dress in white. And then I want Francisco, with three boys helping him, to carry the other one. The boys, too, will be dressed in white. What is left over [referring to money offerings by people] will help towards the construction of a chapel that is to be built here.”

“Pray; pray very much. Make sacrifices for sinners. Many souls go to hell because no one is willing to help them with sacrifice.”

Sept. 13

“Continue the Rosary, my children. Say it every day that the war may end. In October Our Lord will come, as well as Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. St. Joseph will appear with the Child Jesus to bless the world.”

“God is pleased with your sacrifices, but he does not want you to wear the cords [around your waists as a penance] to bed. Keep them on during the day.”

“… In October I will perform a miracle so that all may believe.”

Oct. 13

“I want a chapel built here in my honor. I want you to continue saying the Rosary every day. The war will end soon, and the soldiers will return to their homes.”

“I am the Lady of the Rosary.”

“… People must amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins. They must not offend Our Lord anymore, for he is already too much offended!”

Then the “Miracle of the Sun” occurred, as Our Lady promised.

