It is not quite right to say that married priests are coming to the Catholic Church — they have been here for quite some time. But recent decisions by Pope Francis mean that something new is almost certainly coming in a few years — the ordination of married men to the priesthood for the Amazon region of South America. Whether it will be extended more widely remains to be seen.
Earlier this fall, Pope Francis announced that in 2019 there will be a special synod of bishops to consider the pastoral care of the Amazon region in South America, a vast area sparsely populated by mostly aboriginal peoples. The region is largely in Brazil, but it also includes neighboring countries.
For decades, the region has so lacked priests that the remote areas often see a priest only a few times a year. Also for decades, it has been proposed by some that the so-called viri probati (“tested men”), perhaps akin to elders in an aboriginal tribe, be ordained as priests to serve the local population. These would be married men who currently would not be eligible for ordination in the Latin rite of the Catholic Church. This proposal never went anywhere.
However, in recent weeks, it was reported that Pope Francis gave permission for this proposal to be discussed at the special synod of 2019.
Some quarters, therefore, consider the synod an instrument to advance the cause of a married clergy. To a certain degree, the experience of the two recent synods on the family support this reading. The topic — the pastoral care of marriage and the family — was broad, but the driving agenda was narrow, namely to modify the sacramental discipline for those living in conjugal relationships outside of a valid marriage, for example the civilly divorced and remarried.
It would not be implausible to see the same dynamic at work here. A regional synod, the membership of which is drawn only from the relevant countries, would presumably be more amenable to the proposed changes. There would be no African, Polish and American delegates resisting it.
Mistaken reports in the secular media — some of which made front-page news — spoke of priests being allowed to marry. That is incorrect. Once ordained a deacon, priest or bishop, a man may never marry. That is true even in those Eastern Catholic Churches that have a married clergy. Likewise, a married permanent deacon who is widowed after ordination may not remarry. Any ordained clergy who wish to marry after ordination leave their ordained ministry and must apply for a papal dispensation to marry.
The Latin rite of the Catholic Church, by far the most numerous, permits married men to be ordained deacons but not priests. In the Eastern Catholic Churches — Ukrainians and Maronites, for example — married men are also eligible to be ordained priests but not bishops.
In recent years, married clergy from other Christian communities — Anglicans (Episcopalians), most notably — who have converted to Catholicism have been given special permission to be ordained as priests in the Latin rite.
What’s new in the viri probati proposal is that married men, always Catholics of the Latin rite, could be ordained not only deacons, but priests. It would be a substantial change and a novelty, but not a complete novelty.
It is a novelty as a response to the lack of clergy in a large mission territory. Those familiar with the history of the Church in the United States and Canada would recognize the situation of the Amazon as similar to the early years of the Church in North America, where the few missionary clergy from France and Spain had immense territories to cover. Those historical accounts can be read in the Jesuit Relations or in the letters of the Spanish missions or the first bishops of Quebec. Willa Cather’s acclaimed novel Death Comes for the Archbishop gives that same history dramatic treatment in the setting of New Mexico.
The problem of pastoral care of the Amazon is, therefore, not a new problem. The viri probati solution is new. It argues that the local population is, for whatever reason, unable to provide priestly vocations and that missionary vocations are not to be had. By default, therefore, a relaxation of priestly celibacy is in order.
The viri probati proposal, therefore, is not advanced as a good in itself, but, rather, as a concession to a sustained missionary failure. This constitutes two failures, actually: a failure of evangelization, in that the local Catholic population seems incapable of producing priestly vocations, and a failure of the surrounding countries to provide missionary priests to serve the people.
The latter problem is acute. Latin America, even 500 years after the arrival of the early missionaries, still does not produce priestly vocations in the numbers that have been seen in Europe and North America. Hence, it has few missionary priests to send even in its own lands, to say nothing of going abroad. The Church in Brazil, for example, most proximate to the Amazon, has nothing compared to the clerical strength of numbers that permitted Irish, French and Spanish missionary priests to come to the New World, or even current priests from India and Nigeria who serve abroad.
Modifications of priestly celibacy in the Latin rite have come largely in response to the desire for Christian unity and out of respect for the Eastern tradition of married deacons and priests. A modification in response to pastoral failure within the Latin rite would be a new step.
It remains to be seen whether arguments in favour of the viri probati will include the view that the indigenous cultures of the Amazon simply cannot accept celibacy. Similar arguments are heard in North America about the paucity of priestly vocations in the native Indian communities.
That is a more delicate argument that would not be confined to the Amazon. For example, traditional African cultures are not hospitable to celibacy either — several even include polygamy — but have proved in the past century to produce enormous number of priestly vocations. No culture is initially receptive to celibacy in imitation of Christ and for the sake of the Kingdom; such an acceptance is the fruit of conversion to the Christian Gospel.
The special synod of 2019 is only for the Amazon region, but might it be the first step, the prime mover, in the discussion of priestly celibacy elsewhere? The shortage of priests afflicts countries of ancient Christian heritage, too.
The synods on the family are instructive here, as well. While the novelties in Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love) could be read very narrowly, they can also be read very widely. Will the same thing happen when, as expected, novelties are introduced after the Amazon synod in 2019?
Father Raymond J. de Souza is the
editor in chief of Convivium magazine.
What’s the saying, “The exception becomes the rule.” Or is it, “Give them an inch and they take a mile.” Change happens when exceptions are allowed. This seems to be a pope that likes change so is this is way of putting the nose of the camel under the tent?
Well, I always thought that the Priesthood was a calling, not a job to be filled. The article states that the populations involved can’t produce men who hear this calling, but then suggests that they should just pick the “proven men” of the community to be priests. What kind of priests will such people make? They may be the pillars of their communities, but that doesn’t mean they will take to heart all that a priest is required—or at least WAS required—or teach it to their young as it should be taught.
“In recent years, married clergy from other Christian communities — Anglicans (Episcopalians), most notably — who have converted to Catholicism have been given special permission to be ordained as priests in the Latin rite.”
I was a little concerned about this, but what really made me think was an article wherein a new priest stood at the altar and introduced himself to his new parish, and then introduced his wife. I couldn’t help thinking, “What do we tell our young? They will ask why this is happening, and why it isn’t then allowed for priests to marry? Why only these guys?”
I’m so glad I’m not trying to raise young Catholics right now. it’s all so confusing! Parents can say one thing, assured they are right by more than a thousand years of Catholic Doctrine, and then everyone from the Pope on down hints the parents are “rigid” and wrong.
Now we will have certain rules in one place, different ones in another. The words “eternal”, “ever”, and “never” don’t seem to mean what we all thought they did, and the name “Catholic” is beginning to mean much less than it did too.
So the historically predictable universal church will now morph to a universally unpredictable institutions with customs and traditions based on the whim of the local ordinary?
Nice job Frank.
Hope your fear is right. We need married priests and nuns for effective catechesis, the spiritual health of parishioners, and the psychological well being of our clergy. It is in part a numbers game as vocations decline, but it is more important for successful evangelization.
While priestly celibacy is not a dogma, if the priests are Christ’s representatives it makes sense for them to be celibate as Christ was celibate. Jesus and Paul say celibacy is the higher path, and we should be encouraging the higher path.
Let us hope that this comes about very soon, worldwide. Men who feel called to the priesthood should not have to be unmarried as a condition for their vocation.
Dear Reverend de Souza,
I liked your article, as I found it rational and informative, but to be honest I could not tell if you were for married men being ordained priest of against such a change in discipline. I am very much in favor of returning to the discipline of the early Latin Church allowing married men to become priest, as was common the first millennium of Christianity. Certainly the unavailability of men willing to become celibate priests to minister to the local faithful is one reason, but like the article stated there seems to be plenty of Indian and African men willing (at least profess their willingness) to become celibate priests in accordance with the example of Revelation 14:1-5. Why are these men not sent to the Amazon to minister to the needs of the indigenous population? Is it because they became priest to escape poverty, which I am not against, and are not willing to return to poverty to serve the Lord?
My reason for supporting a married clergy is from the experience I have had with priest in America. I know without a doubt that the vast majority of priest in America are good, holy and pure men interested in the salvation of souls. Unfortunately there is a small minority, yet more vocal, that have abused their office and insist on turning the Catholic priesthood into a joke. Obviously the sexual abusers are the worst of the lot, but there are also dishonest, conniving, misleading priest who are hell bent on destroying the Church Jesus established and make it more like the churches established by men in the last 500 years. I feel removing the celibacy requirement would broaden the field of perspective priest and give bishops more men to choose from. What I am really saying is; we have too many men (one is too many) who have vowed to live a celibate lifestyle and then don’t. Take Bishop McElroy’s statement that he believes celibacy is too hard for some men. Well yea, so why did you agree to become a priest? Most men would rather forgo the temptation rather than fail, others apparently had no intention of fulfilling that vow, or if they did, when they recognized they could not, they should have declined ordination and especially a consecration to bishop. Believe me I am a sinner and fail to live a 100% Christian life, but I would never encourage others to do the same as we are seeing from some priest today. May God bless and support all of our priest and help them fulfill the vow they took before God and man!
God bless,
tom
Even the apostate Francis can be right. It may be time to make tentative steps toward a married priestly corps, in spite of the difficulties it would obviously entail - not the least of which is breaking of the hearts of faithful prelates like Pope Benedict XVI and clergy generally. Even so, it’s possible the benefits would outweigh the obvious, very difficult problems it would entail. I think it worth a try.
The biography of the first bishop and archbishop of Santa Fe, Jean Baptiste Lamy, “Lamy of Santa Fe” by Paul Horgan, is another excellent read to appreciate the scarcity of clergy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in the mid to late 19th century.
Nov. 16, 2017: I believe that the Priesthood should, even now and even here, be opened to married Deacons; if they have been found worthy to become Deacons then, if they are called, then let them be ordained as Priests. If that is their vocation. It’s not a matter of the need of the Parish or the desire of the Deacon…it must be discerned that he is truly called by God to the Priesthood. The shortage of Priests is serious and in time, we may be looking at vast areas without a Priest, without the Eucharist, Mass or the Sacraments. St. Peter was married as were other apostles and disciples; Bishops were married. But there must be intense discernment in prayer before moving forward. There is another issue too that needs to be addressed. I worked among the poor in Haiti for many years and then with Mother Teresa in Calcutta and I wonder how married Priests would be able to attend to the financial needs of their families,the schooling of their children, health care, etc.? Would married Priests be able to devote themselves as fully as the celibate Priests to their people, their parishes? The Holy Spirit will guide all who are sincerely seeking God’s plan in all this. Of that I am sure.
Western Catholic Church—first 1000 years married priests is usual practice (not
exclusive).
next 1000 years (approximately) celibate priest mandatory.
next ??? years flexibility?, optional?, not
mandatory? chosen according to candidate’s charism?
I’m a conflicted Catholic who has worked as a music director, primarily at Catholic churches, but many Protestant denominations as well. One thing I noticed working for various churches is far too much is expected of parish priests. They are expected to be business experts, spiritual advisors, celebrants, symbolic head of their schools and more. Our Protestant counterparts have much more involvement on the non-spiritual matters. Their ministers have more time to spend preparing meaningful sermons, visiting families, hospital involvement, youth and the bereaved. Make no mistake in comparison, Ministers work long hours, just like priests. However, after knowing and working with over 100 priests in my career, I feel bad for them beyond their early years in the priesthood. Their parents pass. Siblings and aunts. Soon, they have limited family in advancing years. I don’t consider that a normal life. Maybe my perspective is wrong. Who knows? Maybe they are happier, but from what I observed, not so. I’m all for married priests and female clergy as well.
I question whether it is appropriate to regard a married clergy, along the lines practiced in Eastern Churches, as a sort of novelty or a failure of missionary programs. The Church, Western and Eastern, had a vibrant married clergy for centuries. Any changes that again allow for married clergy in the Western Churches are simply reversions to historical norm. Of course times and cultures change so allowances and alterations to historical practices must be considered but regarding such changes as some sort of novelty should be avoided.