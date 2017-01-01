Publisher's Note | Jan. 20, 2017

Marching Forward

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

For more than 40 years, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children, black, Latino, white, Asian or Native American, Catholic and non-Catholic, have given public witness to the sanctity of life. Whether on the National Mall in our nation’s capital or on the streets of San Francisco, or elsewhere, people have made sure those in power in the United States know that the Supreme Court made a terrible mistake when it legalized abortion for all nine months of a woman’s pregnancy on Jan. 22, 1973.

As it has done every year, mainstream media will ignore this seminal event, unless it is to highlight the handful of pro-abortion protesters. And as we do every year, the Register and EWTN will be there to faithfully cover what has become the most visible witness to human rights in the world. Our stories on pages one and two give you a ground-level and 20,000-foot view of the proceedings, and EWTN’s televised coverage from the venues in Washington, D.C., and California will bring you the most complete coverage of this annual pilgrimage you will find anywhere.

Early signs from the new administration have breathed new life into the hopes of millions of faithful pro-lifers across the United States. We can only hope that it results in the literal breath of life for thousands of unborn boys and girls.

God bless you!