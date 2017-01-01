Publisher's Note | Jan. 2, 2017
Look Ahead With Hope
A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER
As you peruse the Register’s “Year in Review” edition, I encourage you to look for the many signs that allow us to look ahead with hope.
Among the major stories the Register covered in 2016, two really stood out in my mind.
One was the Sept. 4 canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the foundress of the Missionaries of Charity.
Mother Teresa’s canonization capped an incredible life of service and prayer, and ultimately affirmed Christ’s admonition to all of us in Matthew 25: “Whatever you did to the least of these, you did to me.”
The other was the Easter Sunday death of my dear friend and mentor, Mother Mary Angelica.
Although most of the mainstream media will overlook the feisty Poor Clare nun from Canton, Ohio, her global impact on the Catholic faith is immeasurable. I pray that the graces received from her intercession will greatly increase.
Thanks to your prayers and support, the Register’s reach and impact as a faithful Catholic news outlet increased in 2016.
May 2017 be just as fruitful.
God bless you!
Posted by Michael Kurz on Monday, Jan, 2, 2017 11:21 AM (EST):
The NCR used to reflect Mother Angelica’s feisty defense of the Faith by calling truth to what the Prelates were,or were not, doing, and making sure the authentic Faith was defended and promoted. In the last 2 years NCR has become clearly a propaganda arm for the liberal (and Faithless) Prelates. I am about cancel my subscription. I beg the publishers to obey the 8th commandment and truthfully report the activities of our Prelates in context of the eternal Church teachings.
