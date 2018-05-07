The Basilica of San Clemente al Laterano in Rome (Lauren Cater/CNA)

London Waste Company Discovers Relic of St. Clement in the Trash

The bone fragment is encased in a wax-sealed case and includes an inscription that it is ‘from the bones of St. Clement, Pope and Martyr.’

Mary Rezac/CNA/EWTN News

An environmental waste company in London had a surprise discovery last week when workers uncovered a reliquary in the garbage containing a bone of St. Clement, a Church Father and the fourth pope.

The company, which posted about the discovery on its website April 25, said it could not pinpoint the exact location that the relic had come from but that it was collected in the garbage somewhere in central London.

“You can imagine our amazement when we realized our clearance teams had found bone belonging to a Pope — it’s not something you expect to see, even in our line of work,” James Rubin, owner of Enviro Waste, said in a statement on the company’s website.

“We often come across some weird and wonderful things on clearances, but we were definitely not expecting to find a bone fragment of an apostle,” he added.

St. Clement was a first-century Christian thought to have been a disciple of Sts. Peter and Paul.

It is believed that St. Clement converted from Judaism to Catholicism and may have shared in some of the missionary journeys of St. Peter or St. Paul and assisted them in running the Church at the local level.

Around the year 90, he was raised to the position of pope, following Peter, Linus and Cletus. His writings reveal much about the early Church, but little about his own life.

According to one account, he died in exile during the reign of Emperor Trajan, who purportedly banished Clement to Crimea and had him killed in retaliation for evangelizing the local people, around the year 100. He is among the saints mentioned in the Roman Canon.

In 868, the Greek missionary St. Cyril claimed to have recovered St. Clement’s bones.

So far, no one has reached out to claim the relic, Rubin told the Huffington Post. He added that he is seeking the help of a U.K. laboratory to have the relic carbon dated to test its authenticity. The bone fragment is encased in a wax-sealed case and includes an inscription that it is “from the bones of St. Clement, Pope and Martyr.”

On its website, Enviro Waste has set up an electronic suggestion box, asking the public where the final resting place of the relic should be.

“We know this is an important piece of history and are keen to find the most appropriate place for its final resting place, which is why we’re asking for help from members of the public,” Rubin said.

So far, suggestions have included the British Museum or the Church of St. Clement in Rome.