The cover of the June 29 front page; the newspaper staff reported on the shooting in their newsroom and remembered their fallen colleagues. (Instagram.com/capgaznews)

Local Leaders Offer Prayers After Fatal Shooting at Capital Gazette

All five victims worked for the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper.

CNA/EWTN News

BALTIMORE— The Archdiocese of Baltimore offered prayers for the victims and first responders of a shooting at an Annapolis newspaper Thursday afternoon.

A suspect is in custody after an active shooter was reported at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, around 2:30pm Eastern time, leaving five people dead.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder for killing editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, a community correspondent who headed special publications; editorial-page editor Gerald Fischman, sports writer John McNamara, and Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant. Two other staff members, Rachael Pacella and Janel Cooley, were injured during the attack, The Baltimore Sun reported Friday morning.

“We offer our prayers for the victims of today’s shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis and for the first responders on the scene,” the Archdiocese of Baltimore said on Twitter.

Bishops from nearby dioceses also offered their prayers.

“May we be united in our prayers for those killed and injured in today’s shooting in Annapolis,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia. “We also pray for their families, the entire community and the end of all violence in our world.”

“I join people of all faiths across our community in praying for the people wounded in the attack at the @capitalgazette in Annapolis,” said Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C.

“The Church calls us to prayer, particularly in moments of crisis. It is what we do best because it is what the Lord asks us to do.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was praying for the community and urged people to stay away from the area.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP [Maryland State Police] is on the scene assisting @AACOPD [Anne Arundel County Police Department]. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” Hogan said in a tweet.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, said on Twitter.

The Capital Gazette is a local daily newspaper and website owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Register staff added to this report.