Letters 12.08.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

It’s All Madness

More than half a century ago, soon after I became active in the pro-life movement — and shortly before seven U.S. Supreme Court justices, in 1973, ignored biological evidence and rendered their infamous Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton rulings by exercising their raw judicial power and legalizing abortion on demand, i.e., the direct killing of babies before birth (who, except for age, size and place of residence, are no different from babies after birth) for any, or no reason at all — my young cousin gave me some surprising advice that proved to be prophetic.

“Classify the babies as animals,” she said, “and you will have a better chance of achieving your purpose of protecting human babies, born and unborn.”

Little did I know that today, in 2019, we, in our once-civilized country, all of whose citizens have been endowed by our Creator with certain “unalienable rights,” the first and most fundamental of which is the right to life, would make it a crime to harm intentionally and deliberately brute animals but would pass legislation celebrating and glorifying the intentional and deliberate killing of the most helpless members of our human family, innocent babies, born and unborn. It is all madness — crimes against humanity.

My young cousin was right: “Out of the mouths of babes.”

Lord, lead us from a culture of death to a culture of life.

Richard A. Carey

Needham, Massachusetts

Daleiden Case

If you’re looking for an honest-to-goodness hero today, look no further than David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress.

He not only was brave enough to make a video of Planned Parenthood’s barbaric practice of selling aborted baby parts, but he is remaining just as strong going through tremendous stress in the lawsuits Planned Parenthood has thrown at him — and with the usual bias prevailing in the courts (judge won’t recuse himself from the case even though his wife supports Planned Parenthood on social media) and a civil suit being allowed to be held at the same time.

David has gone through so much already, but he stands tall for life. I feel God is with him and his lawyers.

Please keep him in your prayers as well as the Thomas More Society and the Life Legal Defense Foundation.

They need that and donations of money to continue the good fight.

They are all my heroes!

Sharon M. Lusch

Monroe, Michigan

Content Suggestion

I am writing to suggest that you begin a column that just states some Catholic teachings.

I believe there are many Catholics who don’t know the teachings of their faith, especially teachings about the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Commandments, or the findings and teachings of Church councils. The Council of Trent has many of them, spelled out in clear language. People simply don’t hear them from the pulpit.

I imagine that the sermons in most Catholic churches are like the ones I hear down here in south Louisiana. They’re full of platitudes that you could probably read in The New York Times.

Richard J. Moore

Covington, Louisiana

Bishops and Abortion

“Above all, the common outcry, which is justly made on behalf of human rights — for example, the right to health, to home, to work, to family, to culture — is false and illusory if the right to life, the most basic and fundamental right and the condition of all other personal rights, is not defended with maximum determination” (Pope John Paul II, 1988, “The Vocation and the Mission of the Lay Faithful in the Church and in the World” (Christifideles Laici, 38).

Michael Warsaw praised the U.S. bishops, “At …. the meeting of the … bishops … the leaders of the Catholic faithful … stood firm in naming abortion as the ‘preeminent’ issue of our time.” (“False Narrative,” Nov. 24 issue).

But the bishops’ vote was 143 to 69, showing that one-third of the bishops did not agree.

It is difficult to understand why those 69 bishops do not agree with St. John Paul the Great that the killing of God’s great gift of human life is always and evermore the preeminent, nonnegotiable issue.

Some 60 million unborn have been viciously killed in the U.S., and this has led to a great decline in the morality of our culture and the beginning of a soft (no martyrs yet for defending life) persecution of pro-lifers and Catholic organizations; e.g., the Little Sisters of the Poor being forced to support contraception and denial of the freedom of Catholic Charities to sponsor adoptions into traditional God-designed families.

Once God’s gift of life is attacked and respect for life is undermined, as it is in abortion, nothing is sacred or safe from attack, as in the push to legalize infanticide and suicide and in mass murders. Are these 69 bishops ignoring the medical and psychological pathologies visited on women who abort and the disgusting unsanitary, unsafe conditions of most abortuaries?

Aborted women have increased risks, including breast cancer, preterm delivery in subsequent pregnancies, which often afflicts the baby with cerebral palsy, special needs and epilepsy. Psychological risks for the women include increased suicide, frigidity and child abuse.

It is disheartening to see 69 bishops disagree that abortion is the preeminent issue, because this means they will focus on some other issue to supersede the saving of women and their children from abortion, and our culture from destruction.

John Naughton

Silver Spring, Maryland

Thérèse Testimonials

I would like to see more articles on answered prayers and testimonials, just like the recent six-part online series on St. Thérèse, which was so inspirational and hope-filled. Thank you.

Therese Oziemski

Dearborn Heights, Michigan