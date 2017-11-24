Letters 11.26.17

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Abolish Surrogacy

Relative to your ongoing coverage of reproductive surrogacy:

The Supreme Court’s recent refusal to grant review in the surrogacy case of M.C. v. C.M. is indeed tragic. For not only is the best interest of three innocent child being ignored, so is the best interest of posterity generally.

The last time we as a people supported a commercial human reproductive system that severed half or all of the resulting children’s biological roots, we called it slavery.

Today’s commercial human reproductive system is known as “assisted reproductive technology.”

In ART, children’s roots are severed with just as much premeditation for commercial gain as in slavery.

While commercial gain always dulls common sense, ART also flies under the radar of our social conscience because in ART, rather than selling infants whole, as we did in slavery, we break them down into their component parts and sell the parts to the ultimate user, who assembles the parts at home or in a fertility clinic to obtain the infant (or, in this case, infants) he could not buy outright.

This “selling in component parts” doesn’t fly when illegal drugs or guns are involved, but it does with our posterity. Why?

Because of the judicial sanctioning of gay marriage. Fertility equality must follow marriage equality.

To quote a line from the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? “There will be children all right, because without children, I don’t know what you’d call it, but you couldn’t call it a marriage.”

So how can we justify “fertility equality” for homosexuals but deny it to a single man such as C.M.? We can’t.

Fertility equality means equality for everyone, even if no member of the opposite sex would have reproduced with the person (natural vetting) and even if the person would never have passed muster as an adoptive parent, a foster parent or a Big Brother (governmental vetting).

Does this countermand our promise in the Constitution to “ensure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”? Absolutely!

As the best interest of the child is still the guiding force in our adoption agencies, foster-care agencies and Big Brother/Big Sister programs, contracts to buy/sell sperm and eggs to create babies artificially and all surrogacy agreements should be deemed void as against public policy.

There is a ray of hope, however.

Alex de Tocqueville once noted: “The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but, rather, in her ability to repair her faults.”

Now that ART generally, and surrogacy specifically, are in the public eye, we must keep them there, expose the horrors and inequality this new commercial institution inflicts upon posterity, and work to abolish ART all together.

Only then can we ensure that every member of posterity is created equally by God, not unnaturally manufactured by men, and endowed by their Creator with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the full measure enjoyed by past generations.

Ellen Giangiordano

Penn Valley, Pennsylvania