Letters 11.24.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Seeds of Renewal

Regarding Joan Frawley Desmond’s interview with Arthur Brooks, “Defusing a Culture of Contempt” (In Person, May 26 issue):

Brooks’ comments on disarming a culture of contempt and “overcoming acrimony and polarization in our culture” that is the result of how we view and treat each other is timely as we experience how perpetrator priests are being berated and exiled from the Church.

Some have said there is no forgiveness in the Catholic Church. Yet Jesus said we must forgive, and it was not a recommendation. It was a command. We as a Church have faced our sins and have called for repentance and reform.

We have received victims of abuse with compassion and have appropriately responded to their suffering. The seeds of renewal in the Church must include the seeds of forgiveness, or only the anger and anguish of sin remain.

We are all part of the mystical Body of Christ, yet we are deeply flawed, fragile, morally suspect people. We are sinners, and Christ came to call sinners. We miss the significance of how God was able to draw good even from this evil perpetrated by members of the Church.

The Catholic Church spurred the investigation into the worldwide problem of the sexual exploitation of children. Only 2% of Roman Catholic priests have sexually abused minors. The abuse by Jewish, Muslim and Protestant clergy is about the same percentage (research by Robinson and Rosetti). Boy Scout leaders, bus drivers and teachers have even higher levels of abuse. It is important to remember that individuals, not churches, perpetrate sex abuse.

By and large, most of the sexual abuse of children is perpetrated by the fathers of those children or by a man with whom the mother is living. These statistics are available to readers on Google. Statistics also reveal that many of the abusers were themselves abused as children, and some have been damaged psychologically to the extent of carrying the diagnosis of “addiction and sexual compulsivity,” an addiction that causes them to act out their sexual impulses. When directed toward children, they are called “pedophiles.” David Delmonico edited a book on sexual addiction and compulsivity. The collection of authors agree that no individual or institution is immune to becoming entangled in the cycle of sexual addiction and compulsivity. It is a disease, and it can successfully be treated.Research has found very low rates of further abuse by treated clergy (Bryant and Rosetti, 2002). Delmonico’s book also attests that it is not fair to lump all bishops and religious superiors into the bundle of “cover-ups.” He relates that a number of Church jurisdictions have had effective, productive policies, including the use of lay consultants and review boards to move these cases forward in a compassionate and thoughtful manner.

Pope Francis has asked us as Church to transform the evil of clergy abuse into an opportunity for awareness and purification. It is time to reduce the hysteria around the abuse crisis, continuing to support and compensate victims, refining the charters for the future protection of children, enhancing protective measures and sowing the seeds of forgiveness necessary to move our Church forward. Yes, there have been offenders, or, in some cases, just plain sinful people in the Church, but then there is also our holy Church, and Jesus has said it is indestructible.

Barbara Dickenson

Superior, Wisconsin

Eucharistic Reverence

Relative to “Restoring Our Belief in the Eucharist” by Msgr. Charles Pope and “Eucharistic Confusion” by Michael Warsaw (Sept. 29 edition):

Jesus said to his disciples: “Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them ...”

What is our reason for standing on the Communion reception line? An occasional reminder of the reverence to be accorded to the Eucharist is when we witness someone approaching the priest with arms folded over their chest to receive a blessing in lieu of Communion. Very often it is a pre-communicant but, occasionally, we notice a humble and somewhat pious adult approaching the priest/minister.

Pope Francis recently admonished us to “look in the mirror before judging others.” That person, whether a non-Catholic, or, for personal reasons, someone who chooses not to receive Communion at that time, serves as an awesome example of the reverence and understanding we Catholics should be affording the Eucharist. The strength and challenge of that person’s respect and acknowledgement of the sacredness of the Host should be applauded and encouraged by our priests and within our own families.

What we witness every Sunday is a constant filing of more than 90% of the Mass attendees robotically lining up for Communion. Based on the Pew survey, half of those people may not even recognize the transubstantiation miracle that just took place. Are we truly worthy when we partake in the Eucharist?

If questionable, there is always reconciliation before receiving the next Eucharist. In the meantime, to demonstrate our faith and reverence of the Eucharist, no one should hesitate to only receive a blessing or courteous nod until reconciliation is achieved. Those special witnesses deserve our support. Looking forward to another section in the Register regarding the Eucharist.

Kenneth H. and Patricia S. Horstman

Manchester, New Jersey