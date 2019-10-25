Letters to the Editor | Oct. 25, 2019
Readers respond to Register articles.
Concerning issues Oct. 13-26, with “John Henry Newman: A Saint for Our Time,” and Sept. 29-Oct. 12, with “Eucharistic Wake-Up Call”:
These last two issues have been the most outstanding ones that you have published recently.
In the Oct. 13-26 issue, I read every article but the one on the college Newman clubs.
I found them to be informational, well-written and with articles containing material I found of great interest.
We are longtime subscribers and usually glance at a few articles.
These two issues contained information that normally we would have no access to.
It was a pleasure to read the ones presented.
Joe and Martha Stevenot
Hudson, Ohio
