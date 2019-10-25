Letters 10.27.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Concerning issues Oct. 13-26, with “John Henry Newman: A Saint for Our Time,” and Sept. 29-Oct. 12, with “Eucharistic Wake-Up Call”:

These last two issues have been the most outstanding ones that you have published recently.

In the Oct. 13-26 issue, I read every article but the one on the college Newman clubs.

I found them to be informational, well-written and with articles containing material I found of great interest.

We are longtime subscribers and usually glance at a few articles.

These two issues contained information that normally we would have no access to.

It was a pleasure to read the ones presented.

Joe and Martha Stevenot

Hudson, Ohio