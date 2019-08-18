Letters 08.18.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Open Letter Falls Short

Regarding “Professor John Rist: Why I Signed the Papal Heresy Open Letter” (Vatican, May 26 issue):

It is journalistically astute, as in most of what can be read in the Register, to conduct a Q & A interview. This is because the answers speak for themselves. Such is the case in the professor Rist interview, when the noted Catholic scholar attempts to explain (in his words, for which I will immediately observe his “attempt”) what impelled him to sign the controversial letter.

Professor Rist’s hope that the Pope “‘clarify’ his ambiguities and correct his seeming errors” lacks a full explanation for a motive to write such a letter.

A full explanation would explicate what such “ambiguities” are perceived and what the Holy Fathers’ “seeming errors” are that need clarification.

Throughout his interview, professor Rist uses rather redundant language by way of assertion, such as “the Pope seems to be bent on ...” and “Francis’ election does seem to have ...” and to a potential (“Insofar as”) that “there might seem to be similarities between the present situation and the rebellion of Luther.” It is important with such allegations to define the present situation.

The “Open Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church,” dated Easter Week 2019, also falls short of an adequate analysis because it is not concrete about its own language; for example, when nothing more than language of “assertions” and “implications” is used.

The letter fails to demonstrate that the Argentine bishops clearly showed their proper understanding of the Church’s teachings, where demonstrating in their understanding of the guidelines that, although a “priest may suggest a decision to live in continence, Amoris Laetitia does not ignore the difficulties arising from this option (Footnote 329) and offers the possibility of having access to the Sacrament of Reconciliation if the partners fail in this purpose.”

Brian Broggi

Boston, Massachusetts

Ambiguity Isn’t Heresy

Relative to “Papal Heresy Open Letter: Was It a Bridge Too Far?” front page, May 26 issue:

At this point, I agree that the Pope is not a heretic.

There just is neither enough evidence nor enough high-level Church leaders making a clear case for heresy.

As stated in the article, heresy requires an obstinate denial or obstinate doubt of some truth.

Given that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith can take a decade or more to resolve a theological issue after hearing from many sources, obstinacy — a clear, lasting unwillingness to conform — has not yet been established.

I agree the Pope has made a number of statements that he has yet to clarify, even though he has been asked by respected theologians for clarity. Christ gave the Church the mission to teach.

Teaching involves answering questions, especially questions from the better, sincerer students. Leaving questions unanswered creates ambiguity.

Ambiguity creates confusion.

Confused Catholics begin to think they are not sinning and all is okay for them.

Confusion can lead to heresy by some charismatic communicator who convinces many to follow him or her and not the tried-and-true teachings of Christ and his apostles.

Clear up the ambiguity.

Restore confidence in Catholic teaching.

Do not sow confusion that will scatter the flock.

Fred Snyder

Roseville, California

Pray for Conversion

Abortion kills human beings, tiny babies before birth. Infanticide is the killing of human beings, little babies, after birth.

These are not merely personal opinions, nor religious views.

They are scientific facts. Induced abortion is the direct and deliberate destruction of the most helpless members of our human family, the innocent unborn.

The only differences between the child before birth and the child after birth are age, size and place of residence.

Recently, several states, like New York, have passed, or are attempting to pass, legislation that would make abortion and infanticide more readily available.

At the same time, other states, like Alabama, have passed, or are attempting to pass, legislation that will provide more legal protection to babies, born and unborn.

Then there are some people in some towns like Needham, Massachusetts, who have assembled to protest the baby-protection bills, specifically those in Alabama.

If these abortion and infanticide supporters were to view ultrasound pictures of unborn babies or the movie Unplanned or the video “The Silent Scream,” maybe they would become pro-life converts.

We can hope and pray — for if we lose reverence for any part of life, we lose reverence for all life.

Lord, lead us from a culture of death to a culture of life.

Richard A. Carey

Needham, Massachusetts