Letters 08.04.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Poem for France

Regarding “France’s Wounded Soul” (page one, April 28 issue), a poem:

Even those who think

outside the box,

who know that God’ s house

is no temple built

by human hands, no cloister kept by

a fond forsaken dream

that the teeming sheering crowd

consigns to the silenced minority,

even these — the faithful

to the Tireless Promise —

as enshrined the larger of

a whole millennial age

on the Seine’s ancient shore,

who, seeing this sacred archives,

this salvation history reserves

smoke like holy incense rise,

even these, though earth-freed,

meld withal their heart-rent prayers.

Yet loyalists’ hearts bitter-sweetly

celebrate the shock-wave sweep,

the swollen rebel race joined in

sad remembrance of

their shared heritage

gone up in flame,

as if France herself

burned at the stake.

Dennis Johns

Napa, California

Right to Discriminate?

Regarding “Gender-Identity Protections Good for the Economy, Companies Tell SCOTUS” (NCResister.com, July 3): The article ab-stract states, “The question before the court will be whether protections against sex discrimination in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also include discrimination on basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, or discrimination against transgender people.” What we really need to know is whether it is right to discriminate against people on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and also whether it is right to discriminate against people simply because they are transgender. If either or both is right, why?

Julie Robichaud

San Antonio, Texas

Homes of Faithful Souls

In gratitude for your coverage of our faith life.

Regarding “France’s Other Burning Churches” (May 12 issue, In Depth): It is foolish to concern yourself so much about the church buildings. They are but the homes of the faithful souls. Are the faithful souls present? When we get the individual souls filled with faith, when the Church signifies it will be present in their everyday lives, then people will be seen overflowing into the church buildings.

Mary Patricia Meehan

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Release the Documents

A rank example of clericalism’s hold on Church culture is the Vatican’s refusal to honor the request by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, for files of Theodore Edgar McCarrick.

Cardinal DiNardo, of all clerics in authority, needs the McCarrick files to ascertain with certainty the true deviousness and means employed by him to cover his tracks during a 60-year-long priesthood. Cardinal DiNardo cannot do his work successfully when he is kept in the dark.

Declassify the classified. And wrap this scandal up in a satisfactory manner.

Chris Kirchhoff

Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania

Partly Right, Partly Wrong

Father Raymond de Souza’s analysis of the open letter accusing the Pope of heresy is partly right and partly wrong. It is right in commenting that Pope Francis’ statements are often vague, self-contradictory and sometimes even meaningless. But the open letter is, as Father De Souza rightly states, an exercise in exaggeration when it accuses Pope Francis of heresy. What Pope Francis is really guilty of is a gross failure to observe both his episcopal ordination vows to teach and guard the faith, to chase away heresy and to carry out his papal office of confirming the brethren in the faith and guarding and preserving the unity in the truth of Christ in the universal Church. What Pope Francis is arguably guilty of is dereliction of episcopal and papal duty by violating his ordination vows, a very serious charge under, at the very least, Canon 386.

Hampton Scott Tonk

North Fort Myers, Florida

Spiritual Fatherhood

I appreciated the analysis by Father Roger Landry that the clergy abuse scandal needs an emphasis on the “spiritual fatherhood” of priests (“Renewing Spiritual Fatherhood,” part of the Register symposium “Abuse and the Way to Healing,” Feb. 17 issue). A spiritual father not only provides life-giving sacraments, but sees himself as a mentor and protector. Sadly, there is a crisis of fatherhood, both the spiritual and biological realms. Thanks, Father!

Rob Legge

Belfair, Washington