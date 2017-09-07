Letters to the Editor | Jul. 7, 2017

Deeply Saddened

In response to Edward Pentin’s blog post “‘Doctrinal Anarchy’ as Bishops’ Conflicting Positions on Amoris Laetitia Show,” (NCRegister.com, June 17), it looks like the Roman Catholic Church is no longer Catholic. The lack of pushback from many in the hierarchy is deafening. This situation deeply saddens us.

Francis and Joanne Bellino

Spring Run, Pennsylvania

Good Marriage Preparation

Pertinent to “Mending Marriage Prep” (Culture of Life, May 14 issue): I really like the idea of this pre-sacramental preparation time. The author mentions that the Chicago Archdiocese is considering using Chapters 4, 5 and 6 of Amoris Laetitia as part of its training materials. I think everyone who wants to begin such a program really ought to incorporate Pope St. John Paul II’s theology of the body in their study material, as well. This thoughtful theological and reverential work helps us all understand how we relate together in matrimony, and as persons, for that matter. Wish we would have had something like this when we were married nearly 47 years ago. This catechumenate is a really good idea and should be encouraged in all dioceses. Just like RCIA and baptism preparation, a good preparation and follow-up for marriage should make it stronger and last longer.

Dennis R. Dowell

Fort Madison, Iowa

US Provides World Hope

Relative to “Un-Christian Fervor” (Letters to the Editor, April 30 issue): While I can’t say I would be particularly disturbed with the sentiments expressed by the deacon from Pittsburgh, I do have to disagree with him. He quoted President Trump saying, “There is no global anthem. No global currency. No certificate of global citizenship. We pledge allegiance to one flag. … It is America first.”

His concern with Trump’s speech was centered on how it affects the interests of the Catholic Church, the view of the Pope and Christian teachings. But let me honest. We are talking about two different men, two different roles, two different obligations. While the Pope has a mission of representing the Church, be it Catholic or any other faith-based groups that choose to come under the tent, the president has a responsibility to the people of the United States, upholding the Constitution and the nation’s laws.

If he happens to be a faith-based person, all the better, but with Trump we really don’t know how far the secular line of demarcation goes. And that’s all right. If the teachings of faith-based groups within the country’s population are not being comprised or harmed, that’s all you can ask for from a president. Evangelicals knew going in, with their endorsement of Trump’s candidacy, that they were not exactly getting Billy Graham. They did know that “The Donald,” with all his flaws, his tweet language and his lavish lifestyle, was still more concerned with preserving religious freedom, religious institutions and pro-life expressions than the Democrats. In conclusion, I would also remind everyone that a strong America, leading from the front again, has always been the policeman for the world, keeping anti-religious factions and rogue nations in check. Some have complained that other countries build infrastructure while America just builds bombs. We build the bombs so that other nations don’t have to, and they can prosper. To them, we are the last great hope. The world is better off when America is strong. And even the Pope should appreciate that.

Charles Lopresto

Phoenix, Arizona

Outstanding Analysis

Referring to E. Christian Brugger’s article, “A Tale of Two Interpretations of Amoris Laetitia,” (May 14, In Depth): Not only was I grateful for the outstanding analysis, but it clarified the issue in an objective manner. I would like to amplify one point. Under “Points of Agreement,” Dr. Brugger says that “both (guidelines) admonish those with reasonable doubts to seek the counsel of a marriage tribunal to help resolve the question.” My point is that most, if not all, people who were sacramentally married believe they have a valid marriage. If asked if they have a reasonable doubt that it is a valid marriage, they would say, “No.” Their marriage was sanctioned by the Church, their families and friends; they may have had children from the union, etc.

Although they may have tried to save the marriage, it failed, and they focus on the points of incompatibility after the wedding. Hardly anyone knows that an annulment reaches back to one’s state of mind before the wedding, i.e., freedom to make a decision to marry and willingness to have children and to be faithful.

Grounds are discerned during the annulment process by capable, experienced priests who work at the tribunal, following their review of submitted material. I do not know if it can be discerned by a “counselor at the marriage tribunal” presumably beforehand. In the final analysis, the determination is made by a judge. Therefore, I think that all people seeking to receive the Eucharist who are “married and living in sexually active second unions while their first spouse is still alive” should enter into the annulment process. They should go through it fully and receive the decision of the tribunal of whether their marriage is valid or not.

The truth will help them discern in a mature way whether they can live continent lives or may marry in the Church. In addition, the annulment process, even at no cost, is work. The person has to recollect him or herself, submit to evaluations and do mental work that may not be to his or her inclination. It is much easier to go to a parish priest under the Malta pastoral guidelines; but this seems to me to be immature and premature.

Gloria Ausubel

Port Ewen, New York

Souls in Danger

The Register article “Sex Education Sparks California Clash” (Nation, May 14 issue) warned Californians about the nature of some sex-education programs in the state, including those that go into homosexuality and “transgenderism.”

Unfortunately, these programs treat these deviations from the norm of heterosexuality as acceptable behavior, even normal. Thanks to the profound infiltration of “gay” themes and characters into American culture, as well as efforts by organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the Gay-Straight Alliance in promoting sex in general, the rate of teens claiming to be homosexual has increased 85%. Of the 16 million U.S. high-school students today, an extra 1 million are either homosexual or heading in that direction. These are the findings of a 25-year study by the Centers for Disease Control. America is the only society to have ever pushed homosexuality on its youth. What will happen to the souls of these young people? How many will never have a proper family life? How many will never have children? With the U.S. birth rate now below the replacement rate, what will this mean to the future of our Church and our country?

Laurette Elsberry

Sacramento, California