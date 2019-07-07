Letters 07.07.19

Readers respond to Register articles.

The Editors

Constituent Speaks

Regarding “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Bill Fails to Beat Senate Filibuster” (Feb. 26, NCRegister.com): An open letter to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who said, I do not feel sorry for the dead aborted babies — they are “out of it.”

I honestly feel sorry for you!

Cecil Sharon Porcelli

Chelan, Washington

‘God Doesn’t Lose’

Recently Archbishop Charles Chaput’s simple sentence from his seminary talk, posted March 29 at NCRegister.com (“Archbishop Chaput: Have Hope, Because ‘God Doesn’t Lose’”), riveted my attention:

“God doesn’t lose.”

There were so many near-catastrophic events in the life of the Church from its beginning.

To mention just a few:

When God’s son, Jesus, founded his Church with Peter at its head (Matthew 16), it didn’t die, even under the full force of Roman persecution so soon after its founding.

It didn’t die with the multiplying heresies and false churches early in its history.

By A.D. 390, the bishop of Brescia had compiled a list of 156 distinct heresies.

It didn’t die when marauding barbarians spread across Europe and reached Rome, disrupting Christian communication for centuries.

At one time only the farthest distant monasteries (as in Ireland) were able to remain true to their calling.

It didn’t die when a succession of worldly popes in the Middle Ages were allowing the selling of indulgences for the enrichment of its leaders.

In many ways religious inspiration in effect became financial inspiration.

It didn’t die when the Protestants ripped it apart and established reformed churches, now numbering in the thousands, denying the authenticity of the only Church Jesus Christ established.

And it’s not going to die now — even though the devil has run rampant in it with so much homosexual abuse.

Evil will no doubt continue to surface in different ways, but Jesus said the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

Today his Church lives on with an apparent renewal in devotion among the faithful anxious to “exorcise” Satan’s latest work.

Hilary Breen

Jacksonville, Florida

Commencement Faith

Relative to “Commencement ’19: College Speakers Run the Gamut of Faithfulness to the Church” (Nation, May 12 issue):

It should be a given that only a God-fearing person may be the speaker at a college commencement address.

After all, isn’t or shouldn’t that be the goal for each one of the graduates?

How could a speaker from a Society of Jesus promote what is contrary to the will of God?

The Jesuit superiors should see that they remain faithful — and errors and the person’s altering theme (what is against the will of God) be silenced.

Mary P. Meehan

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania